JUST IN:

Jobless claims reached a new pandemic-era low

Another 269,000 Americans filed, below the expected 275,000

Nintendo Switch OLED: The good and the not-so good: Talking Tech podcast

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey, there, listeners. It's Mike Snider here, and welcome back to Talking Tech. Brett Molina is off today. We're going to talk about video games, specifically those on the Nintendo Switch console. And the reason why that's a talking topic is that Nintendo recently brought to market a new iteration of the Switch console, the Switch OLED system.

Now, this new system released in early October, costs $50 more than the standard Nintendo Switch, so that puts the price of the Switch OLED at about $350. The standard Switch is about 300. Now, the improvements on this console are simple, but impressive. There's a seven-inch OLED display that replaces the previous 6.2 inch LCD screen. This is important because if you want to play games on the Switch as a handheld, the video looks so much better.

I got to test drive the new Switch OLED on several games, including Metroid Dread, Mario Kart 8, and Tetris Effect: Connected. And the video really pops compared to that on the LCD screen. Colors are rendered more richly, and the characters and environments look more defined, almost 3D. Part of that's because the video has better contrast, too. And there's improved sound on the Switch OLED console. So when you play in handheld or tabletop mode, you get better sound.

And there's a sturdier kickstand if you like to play in tabletop mode, too. When it comes to storing games, you have more built-in storage, 64 gigabytes versus the 32 on the standard Switch. Of course, you can always add more storage by inserting a micro SD card, which can go up to a terabyte. Now, that's all the good news about the Switch OLED. Now, the not-so-good news.

The system is already sold out at most retailers, and is going for $500 or more from secondary sellers on sites such as amazon.com and walmart.com. And according to a report in the Nikkei Asia financial news outlet, "Nintendo will be making about 20% fewer Switch consoles and its fiscal year, which ends in March 2022. That's due to the semiconductor shortage and other repercussions from the global supply shortage," the outlet reported.

So instead of making 30 million over this ongoing 12-month period, the company will make about 24 million. Now, a Nintendo spokesperson told Nikkei Asia that the company was assessing the impact of the shortage on production. And then in a statement to USA Today, Nintendo of America says the company will, "Try our best to meet demand for all our products, depending on the current situation, and any challenges related to shipping and supply chain management."

"Our goal is to manufacture enough systems to fulfill demand, so that we can satisfy as many consumers as possible." Now, reading between the lines, I would expect demand to remain high through the end of the year, and into next year. So if a Nintendo Switch OLED is on your list for holiday gift giving, you're going to have to be vigilant. I would recommend checking tech.usatoday.com regularly for coverage of holiday supply, and following @reviewed on Twitter for updates from review.com's team.

Hey, listeners, let's hear from you. You have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any suggestions on how to get a Nintendo Switch OLED? You can find me on Twitter @Mike Snider. And please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcast. You've been listening to Talking Tech, and we'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nintendo Switch OLED: The good and the not-so good: Talking Tech podcast

