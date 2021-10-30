New Nintendo Switch OLED video game console has some nifty improvements

There's a shiny new Nintendo Switch out now – if you can find one.

Released earlier this month, the new Switch video game console ($349.99) sports a 7-inch OLED display that's larger than the 6.2-inch LCD screen on the standard Switch system ($299.99).

Like the previous model, the OLED Switch connects to your TV and lets you play as a handheld. And its stand lets you play in tabletop mode.

And just as the original Switch had been in hot demand since its release in 2017, this new Switch is tough to get, too. Sold out on Nintendo.com, as well as on BestBuy.com, the new OLED Switch is being sold by secondary sellers for $500 or more on Amazon and Walmart.com.

►Nintendo Switch OLED: Newest console is sold out everywhere—here's where to keep checking

►Call of Duty: Vanguard: Video game deploys diversity strategy for different WWII story

Nintendo Switch OLED: Do you need one?

If you already have a Switch, you may not need to snatch up a new one should you be lucky enough to find one to purchase. However, if you are a diehard Nintendo gamer, you will likely want one.

The new, larger screen on the OLED Switch isn't a game changer, but it certainly is a great upgrade. Video really pops on the OLED display while playing games such as Metroid Dread, Mario Kart 8 and Tetris Effect: Connected. Colors look richer and action appears more crisply defined when playing in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is available now from Nintendo for $349.99. The upgraded Switch includes a bigger, 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for use in tabletop mode, and 64 GB of storage.

►Bluetooth: How to use it on the Nintendo Switch

►Video games: Some of the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy

And the OLED device sounds better, too. Improved speakers on the console deliver a surround sound-like effect when you play in handheld or tabletop mode.

This new model also stores more data: 64 gigabytes vs. 32 gigabytes on the previous model. You can expand storage with microSD cards. You can also connect a wired internet connection to this Switch.

Connected to the TV, this Switch works just like its predecessor. But the improvements the OLED console brings will likely keep this a hot item through the holiday season and beyond.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nintendo Switch OLED: Hot demand for new video game console