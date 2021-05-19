U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Nintendo Switch Online will soon offer over 100 classic games

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Nintendo will soon add five more classic games to Switch Online, bringing the total number of titles you can play through the subscription service to 104. The gaming giant used to add NES games to Switch Online on a monthly basis from the time it launched in 2018 until a year later. Shortly after it added a bunch of SNES titles to the selection members can choose from, though, Nintendo announced that it'll no longer release classic titles every month. While the company hasn't maintained a regular schedule for game uploads since then, it still rolled out updates often enough to be able to expand the service's library. 

The additional SNES and NES titles will land on Switch Online on May 26th. They're nowhere near as high profile as Super Mario or Donkey Kong games, but at the very least, they're new choices for when you're feeling nostalgic. The four new SNES games include Caveman Ninja, an action game that will have you battling the Neanderthals that crashed your village, and a Candy Crush-like puzzle game called Magical Drop2

There's also Super Baseball Simulator 1,000 and Spanky's Quest, another action game wherein you'll have to find your way out of a tower after being trapped by a witch. Meanwhile, the lone NES addition, Ninja JaJaMaru-kun, will have you taking the role of a ninja who needs to rescue a princess. In addition to giving you access to a collection of classics, Switch Online also enables you to play online with friends for compatible titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Recently, Nintendo also launched Pac-Man 99 for Switch, a battle royale game that'll give you the opportunity to fight it out with 98 other players.

