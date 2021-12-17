Nintendo brings five more Sega Genesis games to Switch Online Expansion Pack

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup of Sega Genesis games has just grown by five more titles. Nintendo has added Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion and Thunder Force II to the library.

Nintendo rolled out the higher tier of its Switch Online service in October, which added Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games (and Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC) to the existing offerings of NES and SNES titles, as well as cloud storage for save data and the option to play online multiplayer games. However, Nintendo charges a premium for the Expansion Pack. It costs $50 per year or $80 for a family plan, compared with $20 per year for the regular Switch Online service.

Soon after Switch Online + Expansion Pack went live, players raised a number of issues they had with the service, such as strange control mapping for N64 games on standard controllers and iffy emulation quality. Others claimed they lost save data and encountered crashes.

Nevertheless, Nintendo is continuing to bolster the lineup of Expansion Pack titles. It added N64 classic Paper Mario earlier this month, while Banjo-Kazooie will arrive in January.