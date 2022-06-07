Amazon knocks half off a Nintendo Switch Online and microSD card bundle

Amazon has brought back a good deal on a bundle that gives you a Nintendo Switch Online subscription plus a microSD card. Normally priced at $70, the pack is now down to $35 and includes a 12-month Switch Online Family membership (delivered via digital code) and a 128GB SanDisk microSD card that you can use with your console.

Buy Switch Online + microSD card bundle at Amazon - $35

Nintendo has added a number of perks to the Switch's subscription service over the years. Originally, it only provided online gaming, but now it includes cloud backups for gameplay data, access to a companion mobile app which lets you voice chat with friends while you play together and access to more than 70 NES and SNES titles that you can play any time. The membership that you'll get in this bundle is great for large families, as it supports up to eight users, so this could be a good gift for dad for Father's Day if he enjoys quality game-time with friends and everyone else in his household.

As for the microSD card you're getting, it's arguably a necessity for Switch owners. The console's built-in 64GB of storage won't get you very far if you're primarily getting your games digitally, so expanding with a microSD card is critical. SanDisk makes a bunch of compatible cards and this 128GB model supports read speeds up to 100 MB/s and write speeds up to 90 MB/s. If you already have a Switch Online membership, you can actually pick up the microSD card on its own for less right now, as it's down to a near record-low of $21.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.