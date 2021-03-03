Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller drops to $59 on Amazon

The Joy-Cons are great, but when you need to get some serious gaming done on your Switch, you’re better off picking up Nintendo’s Pro Controller. Right now you can save a little money while you’re at it too — the Pro Controller is currently $59 at Amazon, down from its usual price of $70.

Buy Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at Amazon - $59

The Pro Controller has long been a favorite here at Engadget since it came out four years ago today. When he reviewed the Switch way back in 2017, Devindra Hardawar called the controller “a solid alternative for gamers looking for a more traditional gamepad,” and found it a must for playing fighting games and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Since then the Pro Controller has been a constant presence in our gift guides, and I’ve listed it as the best Switch controller to play action games with, thanks to its comfortable grips and D-pad. Both Devindra and I have noted the biggest drawback was its $70 price, so an $11 discount is certainly nothing to sneeze at. It’s also worth noting that the Pro Controller was hard to find for a significant chunk of last year, so I’d recommend snagging it while it’s still in stock.