Nintendo's 'Ring Fit Adventure' is back in stock and $10 off at Amazon

Snagging Nintendo Switch accessories can be just as hard as buying a Switch console these days as items quickly go out of stock. That's been the case with the Ring Fit Adventure, Nintendo's exercise role-playing game, for the past few months but now it's back in stock at Amazon — and $10 off. That means you'll spend just under $70 on the pack, which is the sale price we see most frequently and a record low.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $69.88

One reason why the Ring Fit Adventure has sold out so quickly lately is that it gives you a unique way to workout indoors during the winter months. The Switch's Joy-Cons attach to the provided leg strap and ring so the game can track your movements. When you first start, you'll design your own character before being plopped into a fantasy world in which you do things like run in place, squat and crunch to explore and advance in the game.

While it's certainly an unconventional game (and workout provider, for that matter), the Ring Fit Adventure will likely kick you out of your comfort zone for a while and you might even break a sweat while doing so. When he gave it a spin, Devindra Hardawar appreciated the variability in the exercises the game had him complete — he wasn't stuck doing the same thing all the time — and the inclusion of a "quiet mode," which provides alternate exercises for those who can't jump up and down or do a ton of high-impact moves.

