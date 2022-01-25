U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,331.91
    -78.22 (-1.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.85
    -361.65 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,528.20
    -326.93 (-2.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.43
    -47.09 (-2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.48
    +1.17 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.50
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0160 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9170
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,486.58
    +2,306.64 (+6.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    828.95
    +8.36 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.33
    +61.18 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Nintendo Switch is $20 off for Amazon Prime members at Woot

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Erik McLean on Unsplash

It's not always easy to find deals for the Nintendo Switch, so this latest bargain might be worth a look. Woot is selling the blue-and-red LCD model for $280 to Amazon Prime members, or $20 below the official price. The company's return policy isn't the same as Amazon's, but you'll have until February 28th to take advantage of the discount.

Buy Switch at Woot - $280

In a sense, the hardware is almost incidental here. You're buying a Switch for the games, which now include many classics ranging from launch-era titles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to the recent Metroid Dread. Popular third-party games like Fortnite are available, too. Still, Nintendo's system is a great fit if you want TV and handheld gaming from one device — or just want a console with a particularly kid-friendly game selection.

There aren't many catches, but they're worth noting. You won't find some blockbuster multi-platform games like the Call of Duty series, and the Switch's 2017-era processing power won't wow you like a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X might. We'd add that it's also a question of whether or not this is the right Switch for you — the Switch OLED offers markedly improved display quality, battery life and tabletop gaming for $350, while the $200 Switch Lite is a bargain if you're just interested in portable use. At $280, though, the standard LCD Switch represents a good balance between features and price.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories