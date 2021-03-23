U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Nintendo's upgraded Switch may use NVIDIA DLSS for 4K gaming

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Nintendo's next Switch may use an NVIDIA GPU that supports Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that will allow it to output higher-quality graphics, Bloomberg has reported. The new system-on-chip would enable output at up to 4K quality when the Switch is connected to a TV, and will also reportedly include an upgraded CPU and increased memory. 

The next-gen Switch is set to have a built-in 7-inch 720p OLED display and 4K output, according to a previous Bloomberg report. Since NVIDIA's DLSS allows for good-quality 4K upscaling, it's not clear if an upgraded NVIDIA GPU would support native 4K or for upscale from a lower resolution. The current generation of Switch uses NVIDIA's Tegra graphics to output up to 1080p game quality. 

NVIDIA's DLSS, introduced in 2018 with the Turing-based NVIDIA RTX 20-series GPUs, can improve native graphics quality using deep-learning algorithms. However, games must use specific code to support DLSS, so any new NVIDIA Switch system-on-chip would primarily improve graphics on new games, according to Bloomberg's sources. 

The release of the upgraded Switch is reportedly planned for the 2021 holiday season. It could come in at a higher price point of $350 or even $400, rather than the current $300 price, according to the report. 

  • The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

    The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) hit an intraday high of $320.74 before ending the day up by 1.88% at $318.61. Strength for the index was found in several key tech names as yields fell Monday, names who’d otherwise been faltering amid 10-year yields hitting a 14-month high of 1.75% last Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 0.80% at $392.59. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) also finished the day higher by 0.38% at $327.24. Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Some of the strongest names for the QQQ today were Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Shares of several tech companies at-large traded higher Monday amid a rebound in the sector as Treasury yields fell during Monday’s trading session. Tesla shares traded higher after Ark Funds announced a new ,000 price target on the stock. There were few laggards today for the QQQ index but among them were Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST). Elsewhere On The Street Tesla has secured an order for the world’s first 8,000-ton casting machine that will be used to produce the Cybertruck. During the conference call for Tesla’s fourth-quarter financial results in January, CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker will be using an 8,000-ton casting press... Read More The courtroom drama between Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Epic Games over the latter’s "Fortnite" game promises to be a star-studded affair. Top executives from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant and Epic are expected to testify in-person... Read More Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet, put on auction as a non-fungible token, has garnered a leading bid of $2.5 million at the end of the stipulated deadline... Read More See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Boulder Shooting Survivor: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Like There's Anywhere Safe Anymore, Sometimes’

  • Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- With President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s sacking of his third central bank governor in less than two years, Turkey’s dominant political leader of the past century has demonstrated yet again his determination to fight the conventions of modern economics.Markets are again unpersuaded.Investor flight drove the lira down as much as 15% on Monday, adding to losses that have kept inflation in double digits for the past 16 months. The currency was little changed in early Tuesday trading. The yield on 10-year lira bonds rose by the most on record and stocks extended losses after their steepest slide since 2013.“This is a sudden stop in capital flows,” similar to the currency meltdown in 2018, said Robin Brooks, chief economist of the Institute of International Finance in Washington. “The result back then was a deep recession due to tighter financial conditions. It’ll be the same now.”Erdogan’s decision to fire Naci Agbal as central bank governor in the early morning hours Saturday followed a stunning 200 basis point interest-rate increase last week that drove the benchmark rate to 19%. In his four months in the office, Agbal had lifted the gauge by a cumulative 875 basis points -- a direct contrast to the president’s unusual belief that higher borrowing costs fuel inflation. His moves helped stabilize the currency and attract investment.What’s at StakeWhile the Turkish president was looking at a year of strong growth and a stable lira as recently as last Thursday, his actions over the weekend have made Turkey a tougher sell to foreign investors. They’re critical to helping finance the country’s current-account deficit, which exceeded $36 billion in 2020.The abrupt move at the central bank wrongfooted lira bulls who had come to believe in Erdogan’s apparent switch to mainstream economic policies in November, when he installed Agbal and appeared to cede to economic choices needed to contain spiraling prices that were eating into his popularity.Erdogan hasn’t addressed the matter since naming a new chief of monetary policy, Sahap Kavcioglu, a Marmara University economics professor. Kavcioglu has occasionally written in support of Erdogan’s unorthodox ideas on interest rates in his column in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.In comments on AHaber TV Tuesday, senior presidential adviser Yigit Bulut said he’d “just” spoken with Kavcioglu and that borrowing costs should remain as low as possible.“Rates should be as low as economic realities allow,” Bulut said.RerunThe appointment stoked fears of a rerun of monetary policies of the past two years, pushing the lira 7.5% lower to 7.8016 per dollar on Monday’s close in Istanbul. The currency did pare losses from as low as 8.35, with both state and private banks selling dollars from local investors, who saw the weak lira as an opportunity to take profit on dollar holdings, according to traders familiar with the flows.State lenders didn’t appear to be defending a specific lira level as they did for much of the past two years when they were selling Turkey’s foreign FX reserves, the traders said, asking not to be identified, in line with their companies’ regulations.The yield on Turkey’s 10-year lira bonds rose 21 basis points to 19.1% at 10:46 a.m. on Tuesday after jumping 484 basis points the previous day, the most in the 11 years since Turkey started selling those securities. Stocks slumped 7%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading twice at the Borsa Istanbul within the first hour of trading.The cost of borrowing the local currency for one week surged to as high as 2,067% on Monday as traders scrambled to get their hands on lira liquidity needed to unwind their long bets.The approach under Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who resigned from that position in November, was to use foreign reserves to prop up the lira. Goldman Sachs estimated that policy cost Turkey more than $100 billion in lost assets -- leaving little ammunition to defend the currency now.“We will never turn bullish on the lira as long as Erdogan is effectively running the central bank,” Nordea Bank currencies and rates strategist Andreas Steno Larsen said on Twitter.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and reserves held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year until Agbal’s appointment to $85.2 billion, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.Foreign CashTurkish growth and portfolio inflows are closely correlated as strong domestic demand -- traditionally the main driver of activity -- usually results in a wide deficit in the country’s current-account balance.Weakening inflows and intermittent bouts of currency weakness resulted in boom-and-bust cycles that saw gross domestic product get stuck at under $800 billion for much of the past decade. While Erdogan continued to win most elections in that period, his approval rating failed to recover from the 46% level seen in 2019, according to a February survey by Ankara-based pollster MetroPOLL. That’s when he suffered the most stinging electoral defeat ever, losing the mayor’s post in Istanbul to the opposition.“Not many are surprised that Erdogan is snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. But to do it so quickly is remarkable even by his standards,” Renaissance Capital Chief Economist Charles Robertson wrote in a note to clients. “In the long-term, Erdogan may have lost himself the 2023 election – but by then Turkey might be a Frontier market or Frontier Emerging Market.”(Adds comments from Erdogan aide. An earlier version corrected spelling of the governor’s last name.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.