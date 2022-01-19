U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Nintex and Insuresoft Partner to Accelerate the Digital Transformation of the Insurance Industry

·3 min read

By integrating Nintex AssureSign into its Diamond Platform, Insuresoft empowers insurers to eliminate paper processes and offer modern digital eSigning experiences to policyholders

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, and Insuresoft, a leading provider of mission-critical core insurance software for property and casualty insurers, today announced a new partnership to bring integrated eSignatures from Nintex AssureSign into Insuresoft's Diamond Platform to fuel the digital transformation of the insurance industry.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

"Our partners play a critical role in transforming the way people work through the successful delivery and implementation of digital business solutions with the power, ease and speed of Nintex," said Nintex Vice President Channel Sales and Strategy Joe Peterson. "Partners like Insuresoft provide valuable industry expertise and support to drive transformative digital business outcomes for insurance companies around the world."

By partnering with Nintex, a recent recipient of the Aragon Research's 2021 Innovation Award for Digital Transaction Management (DTM), Insuresoft can now provide its insurer customers with a modern digital signing experience fully integrated into its core policy processing, digital engagement, and intelligent data platform capabilities. With Nintex AssureSign's ease-of-use, flexible APIs, and eSign via Text option, insurers can quickly and securely send documents to policyholders for signature to any device, at any time, and from anywhere via customized experiences.

Nintex AssureSign simplifies the process of securing signatures needed for business-critical agreements with powerful, accessible and secure digital signature capabilities. With Nintex AssureSign's intuitive drag-and-drop interface, customers rapidly generate ready-to-sign documents, and digitally store their most commonly used signing templates for forms like NDAs, sales agreements and client contracts to expedite the completion of transactions.

"Our customers are excited about providing differentiated experiences to their policyholders," said Josh Hall, VP of Sales & Marketing at Insuresoft. "The pre-integration with Nintex AssureSign allows our insurance carrier and MGA partners to quickly evolve their processes to meet modern consumer expectations for digital self-service and claims processing times."

Committed to helping insurers compete in a more digital and automated world, Insuresoft offers a powerful digital insurance platform that enables insurers to move into the future confident of their protection from existing and future threats to their data environments. The Azure-deployed platform allows insurers to reduce IT operating costs and move to a more strategic and innovative, modern approach to serving policyholders.

Media Contacts


Kristin Treat

Nintex

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: +1 (215) 317-9091

Patrick Finley
Insuresoft
patrick.finley@insuresoft.com
office: +1 (205) 391-2000 x 1522

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

About Insuresoft
Insuresoft delivers mission-critical core systems to insurance companies and managing general agents. Insuresoft provides a digital insurance platform comprised of policy, billing, claims, data, and analytics capabilities. With a growing ecosystem of partners, Insuresoft accelerates the integration and innovation required by insurers to meet the insurance market's needs.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-and-insuresoft-partner-to-accelerate-the-digital-transformation-of-the-insurance-industry-301463189.html

SOURCE Nintex

