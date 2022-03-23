U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.82
    -32.79 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,555.42
    -252.04 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,951.89
    -156.92 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,063.53
    -24.81 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.02
    +4.75 (+4.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    +13.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    +0.36 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0058 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3530
    -0.0200 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0081 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7150
    -0.1010 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,048.85
    -800.75 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.44
    -0.16 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.16
    -10.56 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Nintex Named a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2022

·3 min read

New report by independent research and advisory firm identifies Nintex as a market leading software provider of advanced Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced it has been named a leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, 2022 based on a review of 20 major providers in the market by the independent research and advisory firm.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)

In the report, Aragon recognizes the increasingly important role of digital transaction management in helping enterprises successfully navigate the COVID era. With many employees still working remotely, the firm says, "Paperless transactions are the way that business gets done, and DTM providers have been a key reason for enterprise success during this time."

"Meeting the digital demands of customers and employees to transform the way people work is just as critical today as it was at the start of the pandemic," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Nintex is honored to be named a Leader for the second consecutive year, and our ongoing commitment is to help the global Nintex community of customers and partners turn paper-based and repetitive processes into fully digital experiences with our easy-to-use, intelligent automation platform."

Within the report, Aragon Research examines the complete capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform to eliminate paper and automate end-to-end processes. With Nintex's acquisition of DTM market leader AssureSign® in June 2021—now integrated into next-generation Nintex Workflow Cloud and leveraging advanced document automation capabilities in Nintex Drawloop DocGen® for Salesforce—customers can automate the assembly and digital distribution of documents across various industries and use cases.

"As a leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management 2022, Nintex is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory," said Aragon Research Lead Analyst, Jim Lundy. "Now with nearly $300 million in annual revenue, Nintex continues to add solutions and capabilities into its suite of process intelligence and automation tools that Center of Excellence (COE) groups need to consider."

Nintex's most recent acquisition in February 2022 of process discovery innovator and RPA leader Kryon® will further Nintex's position in the intelligent process automation market and as the process system of record for commercial enterprises and government agencies.

Industry leaders like Zoom, AstraZeneca, and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC, as well as government agencies and municipalities like the City and County of Denver and the City of Garland, Texas, all report significant results and customer/stakeholder satisfaction leveraging Nintex to easily manage, automate and optimize simple to complex business processes and workflows.

To re-imagine your own business processes and put automation to work - from workflow to document or robotic process automation (RPA) - within your organization, request a Nintex demo at www.nintex.com/request-demo.

Media Contact
Laetitia Smith
Nintex
laetitia.smith@nintex.com
+64 21 154 7114

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Aragon Disclaimer
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-named-a-leader-in-the-aragon-research-globe-for-digital-transaction-management-2022-301508458.html

SOURCE Nintex

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Confirms Hacker Group Lapsus$ Breached Its Systems

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said that the hacker group Lapsus$ gained “limited access” to its systems, following a claim by the group that it obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video Lin

  • SEC Looks for an Extension of Time in the Case Against Ripple Lab

    XRP finds early support today, with the market sentiment towards the SEC case against Ripple delivering XRP with momentum.

  • Nvidia Unveils Data-Center Chips Aimed at Stretching Its Lead in AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. told investors it’s focused on maintaining growth with new products, including speedier data-center chips, rather than embarking on more aggressive stock-buyback plans as some shareholders had hoped.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Vid

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    With inflation at a 40-year high and interest rate hikes on the way, consumer and business spending are likely to slow in the coming months, and that has Wall Street worried. As spending slows, corporate revenue growth will likely decelerate, which means those richly valued growth stocks now look even more expensive. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) specializes in cybersecurity.

  • Is the Short-term Chart for Bitcoin Bullish or Bearish?

    As the Bulls and the Bears slug it out on the trading floor and among social media, blogs, etc., it pays to check the actual price chart of Bitcoin (BTC) to get a more objective.

  • Bernstein Explains How Apple Could Produce $10B In Incremental Revenue

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi acknowledged that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) had quietly built a small but growing ad business. However, Sacconaghi estimated that Apple's ad revenue was well under 2% of its overall revenue. Most of Apple's ad revenue came from the App Store ads, with modest revenue from display ads in its Apple News and Stocks apps. Apple's revenue from the Google deal and direct sale of ads account for 30% of Apple's services revenue and more than 40% of gross profits from the

  • Authentication firm Okta says up to 366 customers potentially hit by hack

    Hundreds of customers of digital authentication firm Okta Inc have possibly been affected by a security breach caused by a hacking group known as Lapsus$, the company said on Tuesday. In a series of blog posts, Chief Security Officer David Bradbury said the "maximum potential impact" was to 366 customers whose data was accessed by an outside contractor, Sitel. Okta, based in San Francisco, helps employees of more than 15,000 organizations securely access their networks and applications, so a breach at the company could lead to serious consequences across the Internet.

  • Master Microsoft Office With This E-Learning Course

    Being proficient in Microsoft Office will not only benefit you greatly in the work and school arenas, but it can pay dividends – literally – with your career. Purchase this online course today and increase your proficiency with Microsoft Word.

  • How Apple Could Add $10 Billion of Revenue

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the company could build an “audience network” business that would place display ads inside third-party apps.

  • Okta Tumbles After Hacking Group Lapsus$ Claims Data Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- The hacking group Lapsus$ claims it gained internal access to the system privileges of Okta, the San Francisco-based company that manages user authentication services for thousands of corporate clients.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkOn

  • The Future of Ethereum Sucks, and I Feel Fine

    Ethereum is going to eat the global economy. The price of that growth, however, is going to be a slow drift away from the decentralized, fully open ideal we started with.

  • Healthcare Platforms Integrate More Devices, Data as Sector Rushes to Modernize

    Healthcare is leaning further into platform models as device and app proliferation and new technologies upgrade a system long in need of digital transformation. In one of several recent developments, General Electric (GE) announced March 15 the coming debut of its Edison Digital Health Platform, described in a press release as “a vendor-agnostic hosting and […]

  • Russia’s largest bank tells its clients to delay downloading software updates after ‘protestware’ attacks target Russian users

    Activist programmers are including updates into open-source software that target Russian and Belarussian users to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • These New Smart Glasses Have 6 Different Virtual Screens for Working on the Go

    Think of Nimo as a mini-computer you can wear.

  • Roku's latest software offers collaborative photo screen savers, recommendations, and more

    Roku today is introducing the latest version of its streaming TV software, Roku OS 11 -- an update that, this time, focuses on adding more personalization to the Roku platform, in addition to the typical usability and performance improvements included with these releases. One of the key new features arriving with the latest OS is the launch of Roku Photo Streams, which allows users to create a personalized screensaver with their own photos and even share photos to other users' TVs. Roku will also add a new home screen destination that offers personalized suggestions of what movies and TV series to watch from across its streaming channels.

  • Avalanche Announces New ‘Core’ Wallet, Bitcoin Bridge at AVAX Summit

    The pair of product upgrades are meant to boost Avalanche’s DeFi ecosystem.

  • iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version

    Apple’s 2022 iPhones will bring the first significant lineup change since 2020. That’s when the iPhone 12 series added a new mini size to the roster. The iPhone 14 will reportedly mark the demise of the mini, as Apple won’t release an iPhone 13 mini successor this fall. Instead, Apple will supposedly introduce a brand … The post iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft and Okta detail the impact of recent Lapsus$ attacks

    In a post on the Microsoft Security blog, the tech has revealed that the group gained limited access to its systems using a single compromised account.

  • Sony buys Jade Raymond's Haven Studios

    Almost exactly a year to the date Sony said it was working with Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios on a new gaming IP, the company has now acquired the developer.

  • IKEA's new outdoor LED lamp is also a Spotify-enabled Bluetooth speaker

    IKEA has unveiled the Vappeby Bluetooth speaker with a Spotify Tap button that doubles as an outdoor lamp, confirming an FCC filing we saw last year.