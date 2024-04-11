NIO Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

NIO (NYSE:NIO) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CN¥55.6b (up 13% from FY 2022).

Net loss: CN¥21.1b (loss widened by 45% from FY 2022).

CN¥12.44 loss per share (further deteriorated from CN¥8.89 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

NIO EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 17%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Auto Manufacturers contributing CN¥55.6b. Notably, cost of sales worth CN¥52.6b amounted to 95% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Research & Development (R&D) costs, amounting to CN¥13.2b (51% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of CN¥1.51b. Explore how NIO's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the Auto industry in the US.

Performance of the American Auto industry.

The company's shares are up 2.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for NIO that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.