NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

NIO Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • NIO

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the proposed secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00025 per share (the “Shares”) by way of introduction on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”). The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one Share, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”).

The Company has received a letter of in-principle approval to the listing application from the SEHK on February 28, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) for the listing of the Shares on the Main Board of the SEHK. The listing document relating to the proposed secondary listing of the Shares by way of introduction on the Main Board of the SEHK has been published on the website of the SEHK on February 28, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Subject to final listing approval from the SEHK, the Shares are expected to commence trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on March 10, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) under the stock code “9866”. The Shares will be traded in board lots of 10 Shares. Upon listing on the Main Board of the SEHK, the Shares listed on the Main Board of the SEHK will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.

With respect to the proposed secondary listing on the Main Board of the SEHK, Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are acting as the joint sponsors. In addition, the Company has appointed Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Securities Limited as the designated securities dealer and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited as alternate designated securities dealer to carry out bridging and other trading arrangements in good faith and on arm’s length terms with a view to facilitating liquidity to meet demand for our Shares in Hong Kong and to maintain an orderly market for a period of 30 calendar days, commencing from 9:00 a.m. on March 10, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

We have arranged with our principal share registrar in the Cayman Islands and the Hong Kong Share Registrar for the removal of a portion of our Class A ordinary shares (which includes Shares underlying our ADSs) from our Cayman share register and transfer to our Hong Kong share register at no additional cost to Shareholders prior to Listing. Please refer to the section headed “Market Arrangements to Facilitate Dealings in Hong Kong” of the listing document for further details.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS. NIO launched the ES8, a seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV in December 2017, and began deliveries of the ES8 in June 2018 and its variant, the six-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO launched the ES6, a five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, in December 2018, and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO launched the EC6, a five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV, in December 2019, and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. NIO launched the ET7, a flagship premium smart electric sedan, in January 2021. NIO launched the ET5, a mid-size premium smart electric sedan, in December 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture a car of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to ensure and expand manufacturing capacities including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the newly introduced BaaS and ADaaS; its ability to improve the technologies or develop alternative technologies in meeting evolving market demand and industry development; NIO’s ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to navigate the evolving and complex regulatory environment, including the various laws, regulations and regulatory requirements regarding cybersecurity, privacy, data protection and information security; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build the NIO brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the SEC and the listing document published on the website of the SEHK. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com

Investor Relations Contact

ir@nio.com

Press Contact

global.press@nio.com


