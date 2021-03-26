U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days

NIO
SHANGHAI, China, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announces that the Company decides to temporarily suspend the vehicle production activity in the JAC-NIO manufacturing plant in Hefei for five working days starting from March 29, 2021 due to semiconductor shortage.

The overall supply constraint of semiconductors has impacted the Company’s production volume in March 2021. The Company expects to deliver approximately 19,500 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, adjusted from previously released outlook of 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, the Battery as a Service (BaaS), NIO Pilot and NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), Autonomous Driving as a Service (ADaaS) and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. On January 9, 2021, NIO ET7, the smart electric flagship sedan and NIO’s first autonomous driving model, was officially launched.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIO’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture a car of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to grow manufacturing in collaboration with partners; its ability to provide convenient charging solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the newly introduced BaaS model; NIO's ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of the ES8, ES6 and EC6; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build the NIO brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIO Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6908-2018

Email: ir@nio.com

Source: NIO


  • Nio's Second-gen Battery Swap Station To Come In Two Versions: Report

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are reversing some of the losses they accumulated in the previous three sessions amid a sector-wide rebound. Separately, a report in a local Chinese media outlet offered a further glimpse into the company's second-gen battery swap station. What Happened: Nio, which took the wraps off its next-gen swapping stations at the Nio Day in January, will come up with two versions of it: one that requires the vehicle to be lifted and another that obviates the need for lifting the vehicle, the CnEVPost reported, citing Tencent News. The time required to perform the battery swap is the same at 4.5 minutes, the report said. Related Link: Is The Nio Sell-Off Overdone? Why It's Important: Nio is banking on service offerings to make an impact on customers. Battery-swapping confers the advantage of saving on time as opposed to charging, and Nio is one of the proponents of this concept. In the past, it has drawn flak from rival Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is a big fan of battery charging rather than swapping. Nio said in a blog on Thursday it completed 2 million battery swaps. Power swap would facilitate upgrading of the battery, allowing users to enjoy the progress of battery technology, it added. The company also confirmed that it plans to deploy its Nio Power Swap 2.0 by mid-April, with reports speculating that it could be at one of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co.'s (NYSE: SHI) gas filling stations. NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 2.65% to $37.94 Thursday afternoon. Related Link: Nio Analyst Sees Meaningful Tailwinds For EV Brand's Sales Volume (Photo: Nio) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNio, Xpeng, Li Auto Hire Investment Advisors For Hong Kong IPO: ReportNio Signs Pact With Infrastructure Firm For Battery-Swap Stations In Beijing: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Alibaba, Amazon, Palantir, Google, Takeda, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 39 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Thursday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Bought 468,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.35% higher at $23.04 on Thursday and were down 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Sold 3,571 shares of the global e-commerce giant, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Amazon.com stock closed 1.32% lower at $X on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $3,552.25 and low of $1,885.78. Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA): Sold 51,402 shares of the ABC company, representing about 0.29% of the ETF. Alibaba stock closed 2.99% lower at $222.72 on Thursday and were up 0.96% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $319.32 and low of $184.5. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 78,519 shares of the ABC company, representing about 0.16% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.79% higher at $77.42 on Thursday and was further up 0.31% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 68,499 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Signify stock closed 13.3% higher at $27.52 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13. Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER): Bought 77,391 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Seer stock closed 8.14% lower at $41.74 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of 38.37. Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR): Bought 112,514 shares of the life sciences and materials science company, representing about 0.08% of the ETF. Schrodinger stock closed 3.61% lower at $69.43 on Thursday and surged 0.79% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $117 and low of $35.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 1,028 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0003% of the ETF. Repare stock closed 6.07% higher at $30.05 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 80,118 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $176.16 on Thursday and were up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 127,800 shares of the ultrasound tech company, representing about 0.02% of the ETF. Butterfly stock closed 2.6% lower at $18 on Thursday and were up 0.83% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 180,617 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0756% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 0.78% lower at $38.68 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $22.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX): Sold 102,956 shares of the biopharma company, representing about 0.23% of the ETF. Vertex stock closed 0.39% lower at $212.36 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $306.08 and low of $202.56. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co (NYSE: TAK): Sold 113,025 shares of the Japanese pharma company, representing about 0.024% of the ETF. Takeda stock closed 0.16% lower at $19.23 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $20 and low of $14.46. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 36,861 shares of the Swiss healthcare company, representing about 0.01% of the ETF. Roche stock closed marginally lower at $40.65 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $47.15 and low of $36.42. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 180,692 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $176.16 on Thursday and was up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 200,700 shares of the video game software development company, representing about 0.0844% of the ETF. Unity stock closed 1.97% lower at $90.88 on Thursday and surged 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Bought 783,500 shares of the big data analytics company, representing about 0.791% of the ETF. Palantir stock closed 3.20% higher at $22.58 on Thursday and surged 0.53% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45 and low of $8.90. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG): Bought 148,542 shares of the online real estate marketplace company, representing about 0.0847% of the ETF. Zillow stock closed 1.4% lower at $131.35 on Thursday and was up 0.49% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.40 and low of $28.26. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 50,395 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.0734% of the ETF. Zoom stock closed 0.04% lower at $314.85 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $108.53. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 306,976 shares of the clinical-stage biotech company, representing about 0.1075% of the ETF. Fate stock closed 4.22% lower at $78.52 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 122,367 shares of advanced genetic medicines innovator, representing about 0.0469% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 3.08% higher at $83.34 on Thursday and was further up 1.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 100,684 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.0926%% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 2.59% higher at $202.6 on Thursday and was further up 0.59% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TECHY): Sold 307,283 shares of Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.1102% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.79% higher at $77.42 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN): Sold 27,672 shares of the biotech company, representing about 0.06% of the ETF. Regeneron stock closed 0.69% higher at $463.48 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $424.02. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 309,932 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.33% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 0.01% lower at $234.24 on Thursday and rose 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 434,179 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.0412% of the ETF. Pure stock closed 1.24% higher at $21.15 on Thursday and was down 1.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.53 and low of $10.54. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 134,000 shares of the truck maker, representing about 0.0564% of the ETF. Paccar stock closed 1.27% higher at $92.27 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $103.19 and low of $55.93. Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS): Sold 71,063 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.0287% of the ETF. Novartis stock closed 1.37% higher at $87.21 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $98.52 and low of $74.3. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 68,100 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.217% of the ETF. Jaws stock closed 0.5% higher at $10.20 on Thursday and surged 0.98% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 31,505 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.2048% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 14.5% lower at $204.57 on Thursday and was up 2.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.8 and low of $90.94. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Sold 3,088 shares of the Google parent company, representing about 0.197% of the ETF. Alphabet stock closed marginally lower at $2032.46 on Thursday and were up 0.37% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $2145.14 and low of $1075.08. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ): Bought 745,700 shares of the online mobile gaming company, representing about 0.2108% of the ETF. Skillz stock closed 3.25% lower at $19.34 on Thursday and was up 2.28% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $46.30 and low of $9.8. Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:: OPEN): Bought 453,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.35% higher at $23.04 on Thursday and was down 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 32,600 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.1% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 14.5% lower at $204.57 on Thursday and was up 2.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.8 and low of $90.94. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 58,186 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.1518% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $X176.16 on Thursday and was up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI): Sold 6765 shares of the Argentine online marketplace company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Mercadolibre stock closed 1.06% higher at $1402.50 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $2020 and low of $435.04. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE): Sold 120,362 shares of the global exchange company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF. Intercontinental stock closed 0.29% lower at $112.28 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $119 and low of $72.51. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 56,687 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 0.01% lower at $234.24 on Thursday and rose 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU): Sold 42,662 shares of the television streaming platform company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF. Roku stock closed 0.26% lower at $317.62 on Thursday and was up 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $486.7 and low of $79.38. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChip Shortage Leads Ford To Idle F-150 Plant Through SundayTesla, Nio, And Riot Blockchain Trump FAANG Stocks For Indian Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nio Sold $31M Factory Equipment To Tesla To Get Through A Difficult Time

    Nio Limited’s (NYSE: NIO) sale of RMB 200 million (about $31 million) worth of factory equipment to rival Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) helped the Chinese electric vehicle maker to get through its toughest time in 2019, cnEVpost reported Wednesday. What Happened: Nio sold the stamping line equipment that it had previously ordered to Tesla in order to maintain its capital chain during the most difficult period, the report quoted Nio’s CEO William Li as saying in a recent interview with Chinese media. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Nio had reportedly paid half the price as a down payment but was unable to take delivery of the equipment when it arrived at the customs and sold it to Tesla. Nio’s sale of the equipment to Tesla saved the Elon Musk-led automaker at least six or seven months as it had not even pre-ordered the equipment at that time. The money received from Tesla was a sort of mutual help as it enabled Nio to tide through the crisis, Li reportedly said. At that time, Nio also restructured its workforce by firing more than 3,000 employees, including 30% of its managers, as per the report. See Also: Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Hire Investment Advisors For Hong Kong IPO: Report Why It Matters: Shares of Nio had fallen to as low as $1.19 in 2019, the worst year for the company, but rebounded in 2020 and rose to as high as about $67. It was reported earlier this month that Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc.’s (NYSE: XPEV) CEO He Xiaopeng bought shares in Nio during the latter’s toughest time in 2019. Xiaopeng reportedly said he backed Nio because the failure of companies like Xpeng and Nio would create a big problem for the group of electric car companies in China. Nio unveiled its first-ever sedan, named ET7, at the Nio Day event held in January this year. The company is taking aim at high-end competitors with the technology, performance and user experience features it announced. Price Action: Nio shares closed almost 10.3% lower on Wednesday at $36.96, while Tesla shares closed 4.8% lower at $630.27. Read Next: Tesla Hikes Model Y Prices In China Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Hikes Model Y Prices In ChinaTesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Brings Its Tequila Bottles To Europe And China — Without The Tequila

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is selling thunderbolt-themed empty bottles in Europe and China after previously selling Tequilla in the same receptacles in the United States. What Happened: The decanters, launched as collectibles, are available for pre-order on Tesla France’s website for EUR 150 ($176.77) and in China for RMB 779 ($119). In November, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had touched on the difficulty of distributing liquor to overseas markets in a tweet. Unfortunately, there are too many rules around liquor distribution, even in the US. However, we will be selling the lightning bottle & shot glasses worldwide. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2020 The current listings for the collectibles make no mention of shot glasses. Why It Matters: In November, Tesla began selling Tesla Tequila in the distinct thunderbolt-shaped 750 ml bottle, which it sold for $250 at the time. The product was sold out in hours even though it was limited to two-bottles per person, according to the Fast Company. The bottles also found their way to eBay Inc’s (NASDAQ: EBAY) online marketplace where empty bottles are being sold for as high as $729. Selling curiosities is a side hobby for Musk, who has sold items such as hats, flamethrowers, kiddie cars, driving gloves, and water bottles. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.6% higher at $640.39 on Thursday and gained 0.35% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Elon Musk's 'Not A Flamethrower' Gets Buyers In Trouble With Law Across The Globe: TechCrunch Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo: Courtesy of Tesla See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Has Dropped To Below ,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The HorizonNow Create Your Own NFT Art Featuring Elon Musk And Dogecoin With This Website© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Chip Shortage Leads Ford To Idle F-150 Plant Through Sunday

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is idling production at the Dearborn, Michigan plant — where it makes the highly profitable F-150 pickup trucks— from Friday to Sunday due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, Reuters reported on Thursday. What Happened: A global semiconductor chip shortage has forced automakers across the world to delay or cut vehicle productions and are also disrupting global supply chains at a time when economies are reopening after being hit by the pandemic and consumer demand for personal mobility is on the rise. Ford and other automakers are focusing on building their most profitable vehicles first but a production halt for its full-sized pickups indicates the chip shortage is worsening. The second-largest U.S. automaker had said last week it would build F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs without certain parts and hold them for a number of weeks until they can be completed and shipped. Why It Matters: Asian chipmakers are rushing to expand their production capacity to meet a global semiconductor shortage that is hurting carmakers the most even as companies such as Ford, General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) and many others have all said they are shutting down certain assembly lines due to the shortages. Price Action: Shares of Ford closed up 1.5% at $12.32, those of GM up 1.4% at $56.6, Tesla up 1.61% at $640.4 and those of Honda were up o.36% at $30.25, as of Thursday’s close. Read Next: How Hyundai Avoided The Chip Shortage Plaguing Tesla, Other Automakers Photo by Kevauto on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChip Shortage Continues To Take Toll With Ford, Nissan Idling Several US Production SitesTesla Rival Rivian To Install Over 3,500 Fast EV Chargers And Another 10,000 Open To Public By 2023© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Scania chooses BlackBerry QNX for its next generation of vehicles

    WATERLOO, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Scania AB the Swedish provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses, has chosen BlackBerry QNX to provide the safety certified operating system (OS) and hypervisor for its high performance computing platforms within its next electrical architecture generation in heavy goods vehicles, effectively building the high performance backbone on a single software base.Scania has committed to use BlackBerry® QNX® software in three Electronic Control Units (ECU), including its digital cockpit, telematics, and central high-performance coordinator platform, to deliver a safe and secure foundation for software to be developed upon.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge at Least 30% From Current Levels

    In a volatile market environment, with stocks getting buffeted about by a variety of conflicting forces, investors are looking to the expert commentators for some guidance. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, quant strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that we’re in for continued gains in stocks. Kolanovic doesn’t dismiss the recent dips in the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ; rather, he sees them as temporary. Kolanovic points out that we’re approaching the end of Q1 and will soon see the first earnings reports of 2021. He expects that to build momentum for stocks going into the summer, boosting the market indexes and keeping inflation at a steady state with bond yields stabilizing. Kolanovic has set a 4,400 year-end price target for the S&P 500, which suggests ~13% growth in the market’s benchmark index. Taking Kolanovic’s outlook to heart, J.P. Morgan analysts are offering up concrete recommendations, pointing to two names that look compelling. As the firm’s analysts are forecasting at least 30% upside potential for each, we used TipRanks’ database to dig a bit deeper. BorgWarner, Inc. (BWA) The first JPM pick we're looking at is BorgWarner, a major manufacturer of drivetrain components, especially transmissions and air management systems, which has long been a stalwart of Detroit’s automotive industry. The company has, in recent years, been a leader in the development of powertrains and motors for electric vehicles, and is committed to accelerating that development. The company announced this week that it intends to expand its EV revenues to 45% of the company total by 2030. The company’s plan, called Charging Forward, would see a focus on developing componentry for electric commercial vehicles while optimizing the combustion portfolio, and scaling the EV business up to deliver the projected higher demand. Management expects to maintain BorgWarner’s high margin performance while generating a strong free cash flow. Current performance gives BorgWarner a solid foundation for its ambitious EV plans. The company saw a strong beat in 4Q20 on several key metrics. BWA reported revenues of $3.93 billion, a 53% gain year-over-year. EPS came in at $1.52, up from $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. Turning to full-year numbers, 2020 ended with BWA showing $10.17 billion at the top line, about equal to last year’s total. 2020 earnings were down, to $2.34 from $3.61 in 2019. Despite the lower earnings, BWA’s cash position improved in 2020. Free cash flow was $743 million for the year, and the company increased its cash and cash equivalent holdings by $818 million year-over-year. Among the bulls is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman who wrote: “Demand for BWA products is strong, driven by both consumer ‘pull’ and government ‘push’ elements, and we believe will only increase over time as the rising amount of vehicles in emerging markets upwardly pressures fuel prices. BWA already enjoys the second-highest margins in the sector, in part driven by the fact that many of the products it manufactures are of a highly engineered nature, leading to high technical barriers to entry and market concentration. Still, we expect the combination of rapid top-line growth and financial discipline to allow for top-tier operating margin expansion.” To this end, Brinkman rates BWA an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $58 price target implies a potential upside of 33% for the coming year. (To watch Brinkman’s track record, click here) Brinkman is not an outlier in his bullish stance, but there is some division on Wall Street regarding BWA. The analyst consensus view is a Moderate Buy, based on 14 recent reviews breaking down to 8 Buys, 5 Holds and 1 Sell. The shares are priced at $43.70 and their $49.69 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~14%. (See BWA stock analysis on TipRanks) Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) Shifting gears, we’ll move from automotive to software. Adobe is a name we’re all familiar with, and rightly so. The company created the PDF format, and among its product line-up are Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, among many, many others. In recent years, Adobe has shifted to a subscription SaaS model, offering its products as a bundle on Adobe Creative Cloud. Adobe saw gains last year, as its cloud-based model was well suited to 2020’s shift to remote work and telecommuting. The company’s fiscal 2020 revenues hit $12.8 billion, up nearly 14% from 2019, and growth has continued into its first quarter of fiscal 2021. The company reported $3.9 billion in Q1’s top line, a company record and up 26% year-over-year. EPS, at $2.61 per share, was up 33% yoy. That guidance was updated based on the Q1 results. Management sees the company bringing in $15.45 billion in total revenue for fiscal 2021, which would represent a 20% yoy increase from the published 2020 figure. Digital media, a major driver of the 2020 numbers, is expected to deliver 22% yoy growth and show annualized recurring revenue of $1.8 billion. Covering this stock for JPM is 5-star analyst Sterling Auty, who sees a clear path forward for Adobe. “When the economic cycle turns for the better companies tend to invest in solutions that will help drive revenue growth and that is exactly what the Adobe Experience Cloud, with its digital marketing solutions, can help customers achieve,” Auty noted. The analyst added, "Over the years it is more common for Adobe to reiterate the full-year guidance after reporting the first-quarter earnings, so seeing the raise above just the first quarter upside for the full year numbers is a sign of incremental strength in our opinion. As a reminder, the stock has not done a lot since the start of September and this might be the catalyst to get it moving again." In line with his bullish comments, Auty rates ADBE shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His $595 price target indicates his confidence in a 32% one-year upside. (To watch Auty’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street analysts are pretty well unified in their views on Adobe – the stock has 16 Buy reviews, against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are priced at $450.99, with an average price target, $559.82, suggesting an upside of ~24% by year’s end. (See ADBE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Penny Stocks Are Now The Main Focus For Reddit Investors

    Why Are Reddit Penny Stocks Such A Big Focus? Recently, Reddit investors have been heavily focusing on trading penny stocks. Why are so many of these social media investors buying penny stocks? What Are Penny Stocks? Penny stocks are shares of public companies that trade for less than $5 per share, as defined by the Securities & Exchange Commission and or the SEC. Typically, penny stocks represent shares of companies that are either start-up stage or have yet to establish a significant lead in their industries. That doesn’t mean penny stocks are bad, however. In many cases, these companies are focused on cutting-edge innovation. Therefore, traders and investors alike will buy these penny stocks based on speculation instead of general fundamentals. The obvious attraction to trading penny stocks is making money quickly. Not only that but because of the inherent volatility, these cheap stocks can see massive rallies of 100% or more within a single day. This is what is so attractive for investors and the crazy part is, sometimes traders won’t even know what they’re buying. They just focus on a penny stock’s symbol. Here’s where a good understanding of trading comes into play. You have things called catalysts that act as a trigger for penny stock breakouts. Reddit Penny Stocks Are A Huge Focus One of the biggest catalysts in the stock market over the last year was the influence of retail traders. While there’ve always been “mom and pop” traders trying their hand at day trading, the pandemic played a huge role in increasing the rate at which people entered the market. The millennial generation had already begun investigating the stock market. But when the pandemic hit, many had either been without a job, furloughed, or put on limited hours. This created a unique scenario: Without income, people sought out ways of making money The options for work were limited thanks to stay-at-home orders and lockdown measures. But you know what everyone can do from home as long as there’s an internet connection? They can trade, and that is exactly what we saw happen last year. Government stimulus also gave people some “seed money” to open their accounts. Coincidentally, the application of choice became Robinhood, and the source of information became social media. Read More: 4 Penny Stocks For Your Watch List This Week With Biotech As A Focus As with many new traders, the goal is to make money quickly. But how do you leverage smaller sums of cash and make larger sums of money? You could go the route of options, but these are a bit more complicated to the novice investor. Things like time decay, expiration dates, strike prices, etc., all come into play when you talk about those types of derivatives. Enter: The Wolf Of Wall Street The movie inspired a generation of young traders, instilling a sense of pride in buying stocks that others looked down upon. This ideology of “fighting back against the institution” was the core belief of several large subreddits, r/WallStreetBets included. Moderators gave a no BS attitude to trading. The sub has amassed millions of new, loyal followers over the last few months alone. Growing support from “new money” investors like Mark Cuban, Chamath Palihapitiya, Dave Portnoy, and others added more fuel to the fire. Even government figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren spoke publicly on the topic of “the little guy” standing up against Wall Street. Retail traders say, “I’m Not Leavin’,” as the hoard of Redditors began forming alliances. Subreddits like r/WallStreetBets, r/PennyStocks, and r/Stocks, all built massive followings of loyal members looking to collaborate, and, in some cases, commiserate with each other and the market was the centerpiece. This mob mentality would ultimately stoke the fire that became the massive GameStop (NYSE: GME) short squeeze of 2021. The event would eventually spark interest in similar – or sympathy – trades like Express (NYSE: EXPR), BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), and even Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT). The new market niche of “meme stocks” sparked enough attention that a new ETF was created, VanEck Trust Social Sentiment ETF (NYSE: BUZZ). Redditors: Penny Stocks To Watch Aside from the higher-price “meme stocks,” penny stocks seem to have become the primary flavor for Redditors. Aside from price, the smaller share structures for many of these lend a hand to increased volatility and the potential for massive breakouts. Throw in the community aspect of mobs of traders buying, and the 1-2 punch has become an equation for large market moves. On any given day, of the most active stocks on the Nasdaq and NYSE, penny stocks are a good portion of the names on that list. Even today, during the morning session, we can see this as the trend. Of the top 10 most active NYSE & Nasdaq stocks, 7 of them began the day as penny stocks. When you extend that to the top 100 most active stocks today, nearly 30% are penny stocks. Now, this doesn’t include OTC penny stocks, for instance, and that is an entirely different topic altogether. While the most active listed stock right now, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), had traded roughly 90 million shares within the first hour of trade, the most active OTC penny stocks had already seen more than 150 million shares traded. Granted, it is at a lower dollar amount. But considering that a company like Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC: AABB), one of the popular penny stocks on Reddit, recorded more than 5,500 trades before the end of the first hour of trading on Thursday. With that in mind, you can’t ignore the action on the OTC either. Is Buying OTC Penny Stocks Risky? Many of the OTC penny stocks on Reddit carry more risk than the main listed counterparts. If you’ve paid attention to some of the trends, you’ll see that sentiment and hype have become bigger drivers than fundamentals. Unfortunately, this hype has also led to some very revealing issues that traders face: fraud. Believe it or not, all users on social media platforms aren’t telling the whole truth, and this is something the Securities & Exchange Commission is cracking down on. Thanks to the GME short squeeze and other big market movers, the SEC has set out to rid the market of these bad actors. Read More: Top 3 Penny Stocks Under $0.01 With The Highest Volume Right Now On another note, the OTC market has fewer requirements necessary to list. In fact, some of the most active OTCs haven’t filed or submitted financial results in months, some not even in years. In light of this, current information is slim, which can pose an immediate risk to traders. How much debt is outstanding, what the company’s plans are, and if there is actually a plan at all, are things OTC traders won’t see in the case of defunct companies. That hasn’t stopped them from finding 3, 4, or 5 letters to buy for a quick flip. Something that the OTC Markets Group has done to give further disclosure includes things like Stop Signs on companies late in the filings, Yield Signs for those that have posted limited information, and Skull & Crossbones for stocks that may be heavily manipulated in the market. Reddit Penny Stocks In 2021 The story of starting small and making it big is ages old. But in 2020 and 2021, the exponential growth in retail traders has emphasized that anyone can make money in the stock market. With Reddit becoming a well-established resource, the community aspect of trading has grown in popularity and is likely to stay. Now, public companies are even giving some recognition to these traders. In its last earnings update, GameStop management gave the nod to the merry band of Reddit traders. What’s more, people like Mark Cuban, an outspoken investor that came to fame during the dot com boom, even held an AMA on the platform for anyone to ask a question about investing. The crazy part is, this could be just the beginning of social trading as we know it. Photo by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFT Stocks Making Big Moves This Week On Speculation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nice Market Rally, But Don't Get Cocky; GM, Facebook Lead 11 Stocks To Watch

    After a volatile rebound for the market rally, it's not a good time to buy. But GM and ASML are among stocks holding up well.

  • Novavax Stock Plunges On Report That Covid Vaccine Is Facing Delays In Europe

    Novavax is reportedly struggling to access the raw materials it needs to produce its coronavirus vaccine, according to a report that sent NVAX stock stumbling Thursday.

  • Why Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) surged 52% and 21%, respectively, Thursday, helping them recover a significant portion of their recent losses. GameStop's stock shed a third of its value Wednesday after the video game retailer's fourth-quarter revenue and operating profits fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Analysts were also miffed that GameStop failed to offer much insight into its digital transformation plan and declined to take questions during its earnings call.

  • Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

    As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. One Canadian lender, Equitable Bank, also told Reuters it had seen a surge in deposits from Hong Kong just after the new law was introduced in June 2020.

  • Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

  • Turkish Stock Rout Has HSBC Seeing Positive Side to Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish stocks may be March’s worst performers globally after their rapid descent this week, but HSBC Securities is keeping its positive view because of increasingly attractive valuations.The stocks are “inexpensive enough to make one look for things that could go right, rather than things that could go wrong,” analysts including John Lomax and Cihan Saraoglu wrote in a report dated March 24. HSBC trimmed its overweight position on Turkish stocks on March 9, but said Wednesday it’s not cutting the weighting further.Turkish markets were pummeled after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s weekend firing of central bank governor Naci Agbal, whose November appointment encouraged investor optimism of a return to more orthodox monetary policy. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index has slumped more than 8% this week, dragging the price-to-estimated earnings multiple of its members to a record discount of 58% to emerging-market peers.The Istanbul benchmark is the worst-performing index in the world this month in dollar terms among 92 markets tracked by Bloomberg, aside from a gauge of Turkey’s 30 largest stocks. But, HSBC says the March slump isn’t purely down to domestic factors, given surging U.S. bond yields that damped appetite for riskier assets, and the analysts expect the country’s stocks to benefit as these conditions improve.The main Turkish index was 0.9% lower as of 3:18 p.m. in Istanbul.The potential for more dovish monetary policy following the change in central bank leadership increases the chance of higher growth, and earnings could be stronger rather than weaker, resulting in even cheaper valuations, the HSBC analysts said.HSBC selected grocery chain operator BIM, steelmaker Erdemir, conglomerates Koc Holding and Sabanci Holding, and lender Isbank as its five preferred Turkish stocks.Turkey’s lira is also the worst-performing emerging-market currency this month, after weakening 7% against the dollar. That could be a positive for companies with a significant portion of their business exposed to foreign markets.Members of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index of 49 stocks derive one-fifth of their revenue from outside the country, with eight of these companies sourcing less than than half of their revenue domestically, according to MSCI Economic Exposure data.(Adds benchmark BIST 100 Index performance, currency effect for companies in final paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Seven Charts That Show How Brexit Has Already Changed the City of London

    (Bloomberg) -- A month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Boris Johnson was asked whether he thought the finance industry would keep its rights to trade freely in the bloc. “I do, I do,” he told reporters. It was never that simple. Half a decade later, billions of dollars in assets and thousands of jobs have moved to the continent after the U.K. negotiated a bare-bones trade deal with the EU that largely sidelined finance, giving cities across the bloc the chance to lure firms in flux. While the two sides may be just about to ink an agreement to cooperate on financial regulation, neither expects the return of business as usual.European cities like Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris have each captured some of the shifts so far, although none has emerged as the clear winner yet. Some of these changes, like share trading volumes, happened overnight. In other areas, like jobs, it is more of a slow drift as firms and individuals try to work out which city in the evolving post-Brexit landscape suits them best. “We will have Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin all in the mix to take some part of the financial system,” Mairead McGuinness, the bloc’s commissioner for financial services told journalists in March. “Markets will decide that and are probably best placed to do that.”The situation remains fluid and the eventual outcome uncertain. The U.K. and EU are due to sign a memo of understanding at the end of March to cooperate on financial rules, which might smooth the path to greater access for British firms through so-called equivalence rulings in future. Some flows might change direction as the U.K. starts to set its own rules outside the single market, while areas key to London’s decades-long dominance as a financial center — including the clearing of trades — have proven sticky so far. “I don’t think you can create a financial center,” said Douglas Flint, chairman of U.K. fund manager Standard Life Aberdeen. “The EU’s challenge is one of where do you choose to locate such a center and how do you get other EU competing countries to cede whatever activities they host.”But if the first three months of 2021 are any indication, Brexit could remake financial centers across Europe in the coming years.Here’s what has happened so far:Share TradingEuropean equity markets opened on Jan. 4 to a once-in-generation, “big bang” shift. Nearly all of the trading volume in shares of European companies that was handled in in the U.K. bolted to the EU. London soon lost its crown to Amsterdam as the continent’s top place to buy and sell shares. Trading in Swiss equities, which had been blocked while Britain was a member of the EU, resumed in February, helping to increase business on U.K. platforms. Britain is now hoping to boost equity markets by making it easier for companies to go public in London.Swaps TradingLondon has long been a global center for interest rate swaps trading, recently beating out New York and cities across Europe and Asia. But the City took a hit to its dominance after the EU blocked firms based inside its borders from trading certain benchmark contracts on London-based platforms. Seeing a rupture in markets between the EU and U.K., some banks routed business to Wall Street instead, where both jurisdictions allow trading, although London is still a dominant player when off-facility trading is included.Derivatives ClearingOne key part of the financial market has yet to face much disruption: derivatives clearing. London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s clearinghouse, LCH, won a decision from the EU that allows it to handle European business through June 2022. The EU is making clear, though, that it wants the balance of power to shift, drawing more euro-denominated business inside its borders. The Bank of England has already vowed that the U.K. will resist any EU move to force business to relocate.Investment BankingInitial public offerings are another area where the Square Mile continues to overshadow its continental rivals. Listings in the U.K. are firmly on course for a record first quarter, with companies from bootmaker Dr. Martens to Russian discount retailer Fix Price raising a combined $7.2 billion pounds. That’s before the U.K. government’s proposed loosening of listing requirements takes effect.M&A bankers are also enjoying a bumper year. Foreign companies’ acquisitions in the U.K. have nearly tripled this year to $66 billion, a record for that time period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Takeovers of publicly-traded U.K. companies have risen more than sevenfold. This may reflect weakness rather than strength, however. British companies have become more vulnerable targets as the valuation gap between local stocks and other major markets widened over the past year.Jobs and AssetsFinance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the U.K. to the bloc, according to a study by consultancy EY. About 1.3 trillion pounds ($1.8 trillion) of assets are also on the move. Dublin has attracted the largest absolute numbers of firms of all types relocating to the bloc. Frankfurt and Paris have also been popular among larger firms like universal banks, investment banks and brokerages.Property PricesWhile tax changes and a comparatively sluggish U.K. economy have had the biggest impact on property prices, Brexit uncertainty and the migration of Brexit bankers may be exacerbating existing trends in property prices. Since the U.K. voted to leave the EU, London property prices have increased by 6%, compared to a fifth in Dublin and Amsterdam’s 40% rise. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 32365 Sets the Tone

    The direction of the June E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 32365.

  • Credit Suisse's Nigam Sees 5G Global Phenomenon in 2021, 2022

    Mar.25 -- Credit Suisse Head of Global Sector Research Manish Nigam discusses the 5G market and semiconductor industry. He speaks exclusively with Sophie Kamaruddin on the sidelines of Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference.

  • Enterprise Use Of Augmented Reality Burns A Path For Consumer Next-Gen Smart Glasses

    While consumer-focused companies work to develop smart glasses, Microsoft and Vuzix are making major strides with augmented reality headsets for enterprise applications.

  • GameStop Soars to Erase $4 Billion Hole as Meme Stocks Roar

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. rallied to erase its earnings-led slump as Reddit-favorite stocks surged and traders touted the company’s ongoing corporate transformation.The video-game retailer rallied 53% to $183.75, recouping all of its $4.3 billion drop after quarterly earnings failed to answer Wall Street’s most pressing questions on the company’s turnaround. Fellow retail darlings like movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and headphone maker Koss Corp. followed GameStop higher on Thursday.Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop have been a poster child for Reddit-armed retail traders looking to rally against short sellers. Thursday’s rally came amid a flood of trading activity, with more than 49 million shares changing hands -- almost three times the amount that has been traded in the past week.The company’s ongoing shake-up, led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, to make the retailer a tech heavyweight has continued to gain strength. The company announced a slew of new hires to help it re-shape its image and business on Tuesday, and Cohen has continued to replace members of its board with no plans to slow down.The company has made “significant changes” to its board since June 2020 and expects “to experience additional changes” at its annual meeting this year, GameStop said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, listing eight members would depart.The retailer reported a quarterly profit that missed the average analyst forecast despite expectations for new gaming consoles to fuel sales. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate, to mark the 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales. The results led to a 34% slump in the shares on Wednesday.(Updates with closing prices throughout, adds earnings details in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.