NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 24, 2022

NIO Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • NIO

SHANGHAI, China, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 unaudited financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 24, 2022 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 25, 2022).

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID would be provided upon registering.

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3078818

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until April 1, 2022 09:59 AM ET:

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3051-2780

Mainland, China:

+86-400-602-2065

Conference ID:

3078818

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS. NIO launched the ES8, a seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV in December 2017, and began deliveries of the ES8 in June 2018 and its variant, the six-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO launched the ES6, a five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, in December 2018, and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO launched the EC6, a five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV, in December 2019, and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. NIO launched the ET7, a flagship premium smart electric sedan, in January 2021. NIO launched the ET5, a mid-size premium smart electric sedan, in December 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com

Investor Relations

ir@nio.com

Media Relations

global.press@nio.com


