U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.16
    +63.92 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,707.94
    +349.44 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,191.84
    +269.23 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.44
    +23.24 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.85
    -0.49 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.20
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1008
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3800
    +1.2670 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,029.58
    +1,564.23 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.22
    +27.27 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NIO Inc.
·42 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NIO
  • 9866.HK

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB9,900.7 million (US$1,553.6 million)i
Quarterly Deliveries of the ES8, the ES6 and the EC6 were 25,034 vehicles
Full Year Total Revenues reached RMB36,136.4 million (US$5,670.6 million)
Full Year Deliveries of the ES8, the ES6 and the EC6 were 91,429 vehicles

SHANGHAI, China, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021

  • Deliveries of vehicles were 25,034 in the fourth quarter of 2021, including 5,683 ES8s, 12,180 ES6s and 7,171 EC6s, representing an increase of 44.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 2.4% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Deliveries of vehicles were 91,429 in 2021, representing an increase of 109.1% from 2020.

Key Operating Results

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

Deliveries

25,034

24,439

21,896

20,060

2020 Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q2

2020 Q1

Deliveries

17,353

12,206

10,331

3,838

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • Vehicle sales were RMB9,215.4 million (US$1,446.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 49.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 6.7% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Vehicle marginii was 20.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 18.0% in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Total revenues were RMB9,900.7 million (US$1,553.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 49.1% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 1.0% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Gross profit was RMB1,699.5 million (US$266.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 48.8% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 14.7% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Gross margin was 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 20.3% in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease of gross margin from the third quarter of 2021 was mainly resulted from the sales of automotive regulatory credits in the third quarter of 2021 which contributed a higher gross margin.

  • Loss from operations was RMB2,445.1 million (US$383.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 162.5% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 146.5% from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB2,048.4 million (US$321.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 135.1% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 182.0% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Net loss was RMB2,143.4 million (US$336.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 54.4% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 156.6% from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB1,746.7 million (US$274.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 31.5% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 206.6% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was RMB2,179.2 million (US$342.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 46.0% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 23.8% from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB1,715.7 million (US$269.2 million).

  • Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS)iii were both RMB1.36 (US$0.21) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB1.07 (US$0.16).

  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB55.4 billion (US$8.7 billion) as of December 31, 2021.

Key Financial Results

(in RMB million, except for per ordinary share data and percentage)

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2020 Q4

% Changeiv

QoQ

YoY

Vehicle Sales

9,215.4

8,636.8

6,174.0

6.7%

49.3%

Vehicle Margin

20.9%

18.0%

17.2%

290bp

370bp

Total Revenues

9,900.7

9,805.3

6,641.1

1.0%

49.1%

Gross Profit

1,699.5

1,993.2

1,141.9

-14.7%

48.8%

Gross Margin

17.2%

20.3%

17.2%

-310bp

-

Loss from Operations

(2,445.1

)

(991.9

)

(931.4

)

146.5%

162.5%

Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP)

(2,048.4

)

(726.3

)

(871.2

)

182.0%

135.1%

Net Loss

(2,143.4

)

(835.3

)

(1,388.6

)

156.6%

54.4%

Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)

(1,746.7

)

(569.7

)

(1,328.4

)

206.6%

31.5%

Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

(2,179.2

)

(2,858.9

)

(1,492.2

)

-23.8%

46.0%

Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted

(1.36

)

(1.82

)

(1.05

)

-25.3%

29.5%

Adjusted Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted (non-GAAP)

(1.07

)

(0.36

)

(0.93

)

197.2%

15.1%

Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2021

  • Vehicle sales were RMB33,169.7 million (US$5,205.1 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 118.5% from the previous year.

  • Vehicle margin was 20.1% for the full year of 2021, compared with 12.7% for the previous year.

  • Total revenues were RMB36,136.4 million (US$5,670.6 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 122.3% from the previous year.

  • Gross profit was RMB6,821.4 million (US$1,070.4 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 264.1% from the previous year.

  • Gross margin was 18.9% for the full year of 2021, compared with 11.5% for the previous year.

  • Loss from operations was RMB4,496.3 million (US$705.6 million) for the full year of 2021, representing a decrease of 2.4% from the previous year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB3,486.2 million (US$547.1 million) in 2021, representing a decrease of 21.1% from the previous year.

  • Net loss was RMB4,016.9 million (US$630.3 million) for the full year of 2021, representing a decrease of 24.3% from the previous year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB3,006.8 million (US$471.8 million) for the full year of 2021, representing a decrease of 41.2% from the previous year.

  • Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was RMB10,572.3 million (US$1,659.0 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 88.4% from the previous year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB2,975.6 million (US$466.9 million).

  • Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB6.72 (US$1.05) for the full year of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB1.89 (US$0.29).

Key Financial Results



(in RMB million, except for per ordinary share data and percentage)

2021

2020

% Change

Vehicle Sales

33,169.7

15,182.5

118.5%

Vehicle Margin

20.1%

12.7%

740bp

Total Revenues

36,136.4

16,257.9

122.3%

Gross Profit

6,821.4

1,873.4

264.1%

Gross Margin

18.9%

11.5%

740bp

Loss from Operations

(4,496.3

)

(4,607.6

)

-2.4%

Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP)

(3,486.2

)

(4,420.6

)

-21.1%

Net Loss

(4,016.9

)

(5,304.1

)

-24.3%

Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)

(3,006.8

)

(5,117.0

)

-41.2%

Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

(10,572.3

)

(5,610.8

)

88.4%

Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted

(6.72

)

(4.74

)

41.8%

Adjusted Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted (non-GAAP)

(1.89

)

(4.32

)

-56.3%

Recent Developments

Deliveries in January and February 2022

  • Deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 were 9,652 vehicles in January 2022 and 6,131 vehicles in February 2022, representing an increase of 33.6% and 9.9% year-over-year, respectively. As of February 28, 2022, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 182,853 vehicles.

Completion of At-The-Market Offering

  • On September 7, 2021, NIO entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with certain distribution agents to sell up to an aggregate of US$2,000,000,000 of our ADSs through an at-the-market equity offering program. Such sales were completed on November 19, 2021 and settled on November 23, 2021, with the sale of 53,292,401 ADSs resulting in gross proceeds of US$2 billion, before deducting commissions paid to the sales agents of approximately US$26 million and certain offering expenses.

Launch of ET5

  • On December 18, 2021, NIO held NIO Day 2021 in Suzhou and launched the ET5, a mid-size premium smart electric sedan, with delivery expected to start in September 2022. With a 0.24 drag coefficient and a high-efficiency electric powertrain, featuring a front 150 kW induction motor and a rear 210 kW permanent magnet motor with a Silicon Carbide (SiC) power module, the ET5 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, and brakes from 100km/h to a complete stop in 33.9 meters. It is engineered for five-star Chinese and European New Car Assessment Program safety standards. The pre-subsidy price of the ET5 starts from RMB328,000.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing

  • On March 10, 2022, NIO successfully listed, by way of introduction, its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code of 9866 in board lots of 10 shares. In connection with the listing, all of the 128,293,932 Class B ordinary shares of the Company, held by entities affiliated with Tencent Holdings Limited, were converted to Class A ordinary shares.

Appointment of New Audit Committee Member

  • On March 16, 2022, our board of directors appointed Ms. Yu Long, our independent director, as a new member of the audit committee, effective March 25, 2022. Starting from March 25, 2022, the audit committee of our board of directors will consist of three members: Mr. Denny Ting Bun Lee, Mr. Hai Wu, and Ms. Yu Long.

CEO and CFO Comments

“We concluded the year of 2021 on a strong note with an annual delivery of 91,429 vehicles in total, representing an increase of 109.1% year-over-year, despite all the challenges including the supply chain volatilities in particular. In light of the seasonality and the Chinese New Year holiday, NIO delivered 9,652 vehicles in January and 6,131 vehicles in February, representing a growth of 34% and 10% year-over-year, respectively. We expect to deliver a total of 25,000 to 26,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022,” said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO. “2021 had been a year of making decisive investments in products and technologies, as well as in power and service infrastructures. It had also been a year of elevated operations in fast iteration, supply chain response and innovation, production capacity expansion and systematic quality management to make comprehensive preparations for our development in the next phase. On top of our growing user base in China, 2021 also marked the beginning of our global market expansion starting from the launch and deliveries of NIO vehicles in Norway in September 2021.”

“2022 will be a year of reacceleration for NIO. We will deliver three new products based on NIO Technology Platform 2.0 this year. In March, we kicked off the test drive of ET7 and will start its delivery on March 28, 2022. After the launch of ET5 in December 2021, we have received great feedback from prospective users, and expect to start its delivery in September 2022. In addition, we plan to offer our products and services in more countries and regions in 2022 to further expand our global user community,” concluded Mr. Li.

“On March 10, 2022, thanks to the trust and support of our users, investors and partners, NIO started to be listed by way of introduction on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited,” added Steven Wei Feng, NIO’s chief financial officer. “With steadily increasing deliveries, stable average selling price, and improving manufacturing efficiency, we have achieved solid financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 with the vehicle margin reaching 20.1% in 2021. To provide better experience to our growing global user base and accelerate our market expansion, we will continue to make decisive investments in products, core technologies and services for the years ahead.”

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021

Revenues

  • Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB9,900.7 million (US$1,553.6 million), representing an increase of 49.1% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 1% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Total revenues for the full year of 2021 were RMB36,136.4 million (US$5,670.6 million), representing an increase of 122.3% from the previous year.

  • Vehicle sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB9,215.4 million (US$1,446.1 million), representing an increase of 49.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 6.7% from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly attributed to higher deliveries. The increase in vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2021 was mainly attributed to higher average selling price, decrease in subsidization in user vehicle financing arrangements and higher deliveries.

  • Vehicle sales for the full year of 2021 were RMB33,169.7 million (US$5,205.1 million), representing an increase of 118.5% from the previous year.

  • Other sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB685.4 million (US$107.5 million), representing an increase of 46.8% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 41.3% from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in other sales over the fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly attributed to the increased revenues derived from the sales of service and energy packages and accessories in line with the incremental vehicle sales, as well as the increased revenues from used car sales and auto financing services in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was partially offset by the sales of automotive regulatory credits in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in other sales over the third quarter of 2021 was mainly attributed to the sales of automotive regulatory credits in the third quarter.

  • Other sales for the full year of 2021 were RMB2,966.7 million (US$465.5 million), representing an increase of 175.9% from the previous year.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

  • Cost of sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB8,201.2 million (US$1,286.9 million), representing an increase of 49.1% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 5.0% from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by the increase in delivery volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared with previous periods.

  • Cost of sales for the full year of 2021 was RMB29,315.0 million (US$4,600.2 million), representing an increase of 103.8% from the previous year.

  • Gross Profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB1,699.5 million (US$266.7 million), representing an increase of 48.8% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 14.7% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Gross Profit for the full year was RMB6,821.4 million (US$1,070.4 million), representing an increase of 264.1% from the previous year.

  • Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 17.2%, compared with 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 20.3% in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease of gross margin from the third quarter of 2021 was mainly resulted from the sales of automotive regulatory credits in the third quarter of 2021 which contributed a higher gross margin.

  • Gross margin for the full year of 2021 was 18.9%, compared with 11.5% for the full year of 2020.

  • Vehicle margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 20.9%, compared with 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 18.0% in the third quarter of 2021. The increase of vehicle margin over the fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly driven by the higher average selling price with higher take rate of 100 kWh battery. The increase of vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2021 was mainly attributed to decrease in subsidization in user vehicle financing arrangements.

  • Vehicle margin for the full year of 2021 was 20.1%, compared with 12.7% for the full year of 2020.

Operating Expenses

  • Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB1,828.5 million (US$286.9 million), representing an increase of 120.5% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 53.3% from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP), research and development expenses were RMB1,639.0 million (US$257.2 million), representing an increase of 102.1% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 49.7% from the third quarter of 2021. The increase of research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 was mainly attributed to the increased personnel costs in research and development functions as well as the incremental design and development costs for new products and technologies.

  • Research and development expenses for the full year 2021 were RMB4,591.9 million (US$ 720.6 million), representing an increase of 84.6% from the previous year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP), research and development expenses were RMB4,184.9 million (US$656.7 million). The increase in research and development expenses was mainly attributed to the increased personnel costs in research and development functions as well as the incremental design and development costs for new products and technologies.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB2,358.2 million (US$370.1 million), representing an increase of 95.4% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 29.2% from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP), selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 2,163.0 million (US$ 339.4 million), representing an increase of 85.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 29.7% from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the increase in personnel costs in sales and service functions and costs related to sales and service network expansion as well as the incremental marketing and promotional expenses, including for the host of NIO Day in December 2021.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for the full year of 2021 were RMB6,878.1 million (US$1,079.3 million), representing an increase of 74.9% from the previous year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP), selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB6,308.9 million (US$990.0 million). The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the increase in personnel costs in sales and service functions and costs related to sales and service network expansion as well as incremental marketing and promotional expenses.

Loss from Operations

  • Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB2,445.1 million (US$383.7 million), representing an increase of 162.5% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 146.5% from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB2,048.4 million (US$321.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 135.1% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 182.0% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Loss from operations for the full year of 2021 was RMB4,496.3 million (US$705.6 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB4,607.6 million in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB3,486.2 million (US$547.1 million) in 2021.

Share-based Compensation Expenses

  • Share-based compensation expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB396.7 million (US$62.3 million), representing an increase of 559.0% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 49.4% from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in share-based compensation expenses over the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily attributed to additional options and restricted shares granted.

  • Share-based compensation expenses for the full year of 2021 were RMB1,010.1 million (US$158.5 million), compared with RMB187.1 million for the previous year.

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

  • Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB2,143.4 million (US$336.4 million), representing an increase of 54.4% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 156.6% from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB1,746.7 million (US$274.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 31.5% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 206.6% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Net loss for the full year of 2021 was RMB4,016.9 million (US$630.3 million), compared with net loss of RMB5,304.1 million in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB3,006.8 million (US$471.8 million) in 2021.

  • Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB2,179.2 million (US$342.0 million), representing an increase of 46.0% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 23.8% from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB1,715.7 million (US$269.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2021 was RMB10,572.3 million (US$1,659.0 million), compared with net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders of RMB5,610.8 million in 2020. NIO repurchased equity interests in NIO China from a minority strategic investor for a total consideration of RMB8.0 billion and recorded an amount of RMB6,586.6 million (US$1,033.6 million) in accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value in 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB2,975.6 million (US$466.9 million) in 2021.

  • Basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2021 were both RMB1.36 (US$0.21). Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB1.07 (US$0.16).

  • Basic and diluted net loss per ADS for the full year of 2021 were both RMB6.72 (US$1.05). Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB1.89 (US$0.29) in 2021.

Balance Sheets

  • Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment was RMB 55.4 billion (US$8.7 billion) as of December 31, 2021.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

  • Deliveries of the vehicles to be between 25,000 and 26,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 24.6% to 29.6% from the same quarter of 2021.

  • Total revenues to be between RMB9,631 million (US$1,511 million) and RMB9,987 million (US$1,567 million), representing an increase of approximately 20.6% to 25.1% from the same quarter of 2021.

This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM Eastern Time on March 24, 2022 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 25, 2022).

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID would be provided upon registering.

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3078818

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until April 1, 2022 09:59 AM ET:

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3051-2780

Mainland, China:

+86-400-820-9703

Conference ID:

3078818

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS. NIO launched the ES8, a seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV in December 2017, and began deliveries of the ES8 in June 2018 and its variant, the six-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO launched the ES6, a five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, in December 2018, and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO launched the EC6, a five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV, in December 2019, and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. NIO launched the ET7, a flagship premium smart electric sedan, in January 2021. NIO launched the ET5, a mid-size premium smart electric sedan, in December 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture a car of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to ensure and expand manufacturing capacities including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the newly introduced BaaS and ADaaS; its ability to improve the technologies or develop alternative technologies in meeting evolving market demand and industry development; NIO’s ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build the NIO brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP), adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP), in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2021 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com.

Investor Relations
ir@nio.com

Media Relations
global.press@nio.com

Source: NIO

NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

(US$)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

38,425,541

15,333,719

2,406,195

Restricted cash

78,010

2,994,408

469,888

Short-term investment

3,950,747

37,057,554

5,815,139

Trade and notes receivable

1,083,372

2,797,805

439,037

Amounts due from related parties

169,288

1,551,334

243,438

Inventory

1,081,553

2,056,352

322,687

Prepayments and other current assets

1,418,306

1,850,143

290,327

Total current assets

46,206,817

63,641,315

9,986,711

Non-current assets:

Long-term restricted cash

41,547

46,437

7,287

Property, plant and equipment, net

4,996,228

7,399,516

1,161,146

Intangible assets, net

613

-

-

Land use rights, net

203,968

199,121

31,246

Long-term investments

300,121

3,059,383

480,084

Amounts due from related parties

617

-

-

Right-of-use assets - operating lease

1,350,294

2,988,374

468,941

Other non-current assets

1,541,724

5,549,455

870,831

Total non-current assets

8,435,112

19,242,286

3,019,535

Total assets

54,641,929

82,883,601

13,006,246

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

1,550,000

5,230,000

820,701

Trade and notes payable

6,368,253

12,638,991

1,983,334

Amounts due to related parties

344,603

687,200

107,837

Taxes payable

181,658

627,794

98,515

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

547,142

744,561

116,838

Current portion of long-term borrowings

380,560

2,067,962

324,508

Accruals and other liabilities

4,604,024

7,201,644

1,130,096

Total current liabilities

13,976,240

29,198,152

4,581,829

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

5,938,279

9,739,176

1,528,289

Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,015,261

2,317,193

363,618

Deferred tax liabilities

-

25,199

3,954

Other non-current liabilities

1,849,906

3,540,458

555,575

Total non-current liabilities

8,803,446

15,622,026

2,451,436

Total liabilities

22,779,686

44,820,178

7,033,265


NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

(US$)

MEZZANINE EQUITY

Redeemable non-controlling interests

4,691,287

3,277,866

514,369

Total mezzanine equity

4,691,287

3,277,866

514,369

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Ordinary shares

2,679

2,892

454

Treasury shares

(1,849,600

)

(290,243

)

Additional paid in capital

78,880,014

92,467,072

14,510,101

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(65,452

)

(276,300

)

(43,357

)

Accumulated deficit

(51,648,410

)

(55,634,140

)

(8,730,211

)

Total NIO Inc. shareholders’ equity

27,168,831

34,709,924

5,446,744

Non-controlling interests

2,125

75,633

11,868

Total shareholders’ equity

27,170,956

34,785,557

5,458,612

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity

54,641,929

82,883,601

13,006,246


NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

(US$)

Revenues:

Vehicle sales

6,174,048

8,636,765

9,215,375

1,446,093

Other sales

467,043

1,168,536

685,367

107,549

Total revenues

6,641,091

9,805,301

9,900,742

1,553,642

Cost of sales:

Vehicle sales

(5,109,331

)

(7,078,180

)

(7,291,520

)

(1,144,199

)

Other sales

(389,815

)

(733,959

)

(909,678

)

(142,748

)

Total cost of sales

(5,499,146

)

(7,812,139

)

(8,201,198

)

(1,286,947

)

Gross profit

1,141,945

1,993,162

1,699,544

266,695

Operating expenses:

Research and development

(829,443

)

(1,193,122

)

(1,828,516

)

(286,934

)

Selling, general and administrative

(1,206,806

)

(1,824,875

)

(2,358,249

)

(370,061

)

Other operating loss/(income), net

(37,082

)

32,910

42,090

6,605

Total operating expenses

(2,073,331

)

(2,985,087

)

(4,144,675

)

(650,390

)

Loss from operations

(931,386

)

(991,925

)

(2,445,131

)

(383,695

)

Interest and investment income

77,019

240,120

359,061

56,344

Interest expenses

(93,841

)

(77,190

)

(75,937

)

(11,916

)

Share of loss of equity investees

(33,969

)

(35,631

)

(1,697

)

(266

)

Other (loss)/income, net

(404,782

)

32,574

53,522

8,399

Loss before income tax expense

(1,386,959

)

(832,052

)

(2,110,182

)

(331,134

)

Income tax expense

(1,664

)

(3,250

)

(33,247

)

(5,217

)

Net loss

(1,388,623

)

(835,302

)

(2,143,429

)

(336,351

)

Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value

(105,806

)

(2,023,534

)

(66,881

)

(10,495

)

Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests

2,259

(14

)

31,088

4,878

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.

(1,492,170

)

(2,858,850

)

(2,179,222

)

(341,968

)

Net loss

(1,388,623

)

(835,302

)

(2,143,429

)

(336,351

)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Change in unrealized gains related to available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax

24,224

3,801

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

32,676

19,912

(61,401

)

(9,635

)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss)

32,676

19,912

(37,177

)

(5,834

)

Total comprehensive loss

(1,355,947

)

(815,390

)

(2,180,606

)

(342,185

)


Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value

(105,806

)

(2,023,534

)

(66,881

)

(10,495

)

Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests

2,259

(14

)

31,088

4,878

Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4,727

)

(742

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.

(1,459,494

)

(2,838,938

)

(2,221,126

)

(348,544

)


Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share

Basic and diluted

1,421,322,474

1,567,807,244

1,607,187,119

1,607,187,119

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic and diluted

(1.05

)

(1.82

)

(1.36

)

(0.21

)

Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share

Basic and diluted

1,421,322,474

1,567,807,244

1,607,187,119

1,607,187,119

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic and diluted

(1.05

)

(1.82

)

(1.36

)

(0.21

)


NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Year Ended December 31,

2020

2021

2021

(USD)

Revenues:

Vehicle sales

15,182,522

33,169,740

5,205,056

Other sales

1,075,411

2,966,683

465,537

Total revenues

16,257,933

36,136,423

5,670,593

Cost of sales:

Vehicle sales

(13,255,770

)

(26,516,643

)

(4,161,040

)

Other sales

(1,128,744

)

(2,798,347

)

(439,122

)

Total cost of sales

(14,384,514

)

(29,314,990

)

(4,600,162

)

Gross (loss)/profit

1,873,419

6,821,433

1,070,431

Operating expenses:

Research and development

(2,487,770

)

(4,591,852

)

(720,562

)

Selling, general and administrative

(3,932,271

)

(6,878,132

)

(1,079,329

)

Other operating (loss)/income

(61,023

)

152,248

23,891

Total operating expenses

(6,481,064

)

(11,317,736

)

(1,776,000

)

Loss from operations

(4,607,645

)

(4,496,303

)

(705,569

)

Interest and investment income

166,904

911,833

143,086

Interest expenses

(426,015

)

(637,410

)

(100,024

)

Share of (loss)/income of equity investees

(66,030

)

62,510

9,809

Other (loss) /income, net

(364,928

)

184,686

28,981

Loss before income tax expense

(5,297,714

)

(3,974,684

)

(623,717

)

Income tax expense

(6,368

)

(42,265

)

(6,632

)

Net loss

(5,304,082

)

(4,016,949

)

(630,349

)

Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value

(311,670

)

(6,586,579

)

(1,033,578

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

4,962

31,219

4,899

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.

(5,610,790

)

(10,572,309

)

(1,659,028

)

Net loss

(5,304,082

)

(4,016,949

)

(630,349

)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Change in unrealized gains related to available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax

24,224

3,801

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

137,596

(230,345

)

(36,146

)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss)

137,596

(206,121

)

(32,345

)

Total comprehensive loss

(5,166,486

)

(4,223,070

)

(662,694

)

Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value

(311,670

)

(6,586,579

)

(1,033,578

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

4,962

31,219

4,899

Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4,727

)

(742

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.

(5,473,194

)

(10,783,157

)

(1,692,115

)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share

Basic and diluted

1,182,660,948

1,572,702,112

1,572,702,112

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic and diluted

(4.74

)

(6.72

)

(1.05

)


Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share

Basic and diluted

1,182,660,948

1,572,702,112

1,572,702,112

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic and diluted

(4.74

)

(6.72

)

(1.05

)


NIO INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP
Result

% of
Total

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

% of
Total

Non-GAAP
Result

% of
Total

Revenues

Revenues

Revenues

Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:

Cost of sales

(8,201,198

)

-82.8

%

11,944

0.1

%

(8,189,254

)

-82.7

%

Research and development expenses

(1,828,516

)

-18.5

%

189,484

1.9

%

(1,639,032

)

-16.6

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,358,249

)

-23.8

%

195,263

2.0

%

(2,162,986

)

-21.8

%

Total

(12,387,963

)

396,691

(11,991,272

)

Loss from operations

(2,445,131

)

-24.7

%

396,691

4.0

%

(2,048,440

)

-20.7

%

Net loss

(2,143,429

)

-21.6

%

396,691

4.0

%

(1,746,738

)

-17.6

%

Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value

(66,881

)

-0.7

%

66,881

0.7

%

0.0

%

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.

(2,179,222

)

-22.0

%

463,572

4.7

%

(1,715,650

)

-17.3

%

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)

(1.36

)

0.29

(1.07

)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)

(1.36

)

0.29

(1.07

)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD)

(0.21

)

0.05

(0.16

)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

GAAP
Result

% of
Total

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

% of
Total

Non-GAAP
Result

% of
Total

Revenues

Revenues

Revenues

Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:

Cost of sales

(7,812,139

)

-79.7

%

10,021

0.1

%

(7,802,118

)

-79.6

%

Research and development expenses

(1,193,122

)

-12.2

%

98,170

1.0

%

(1,094,952

)

-11.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,824,875

)

-18.6

%

157,400

1.6

%

(1,667,475

)

-17.0

%

Total

(10,830,136

)

265,591

(10,564,545

)

Loss from operations

(991,925

)

-10.1

%

265,591

2.7

%

(726,334

)

-7.4

%

Net loss

(835,302

)

-8.5

%

265,591

2.7

%

(569,711

)

-5.8

%

Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value

(2,023,534

)

-20.6

%

2,023,534

20.6

%

0.0

%

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.

(2,858,850

)

-29.2

%

2,289,125

23.4

%

(569,725

)

-5.8

%

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)

(1.82

)

1.46

(0.36

)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)

(1.82

)

1.46

(0.36

)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP
Result

% of
Total

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

% of
Total

Non-GAAP
Result

% of
Total

Revenues

Revenues

Revenues

Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:

Cost of sales

(5,499,146

)

-82.8

%

1,989

0.0

%

(5,497,157

)

-82.8

%

Research and development expenses

(829,443

)

-12.5

%

18,429

0.3

%

(811,014

)

-12.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,206,806

)

-18.2

%

39,781

0.6

%

(1,167,025

)

-17.6

%

Total

(7,535,395

)

60,199

(7,475,196

)

Loss from operations

(931,386

)

-14.0

%

60,199

0.9

%

(871,187

)

-13.1

%

Net loss

(1,388,623

)

-20.9

%

60,199

0.9

%

(1,328,424

)

-20.0

%

Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value

(105,806

)

-1.6

%

105,806

1.6

%

0.0

%

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.

(1,492,170

)

-22.5

%

166,005

2.5

%

(1,326,165

)

-20.0

%

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)

(1.05

)

0.12

(0.93

)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)

(1.05

)

0.12

(0.93

)


NIO INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP
Result

% of
Total

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

% of
Total

Non-GAAP
Result

% of
Total

Revenues

Revenues

Revenues

Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:

Cost of sales

(29,314,990

)

-81.1

%

34,009

0.1

%

(29,280,981

)

-81.0

%

Research and development expenses

(4,591,852

)

-12.7

%

406,940

1.1

%

(4,184,912

)

-11.6

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(6,878,132

)

-19.0

%

569,191

1.6

%

(6,308,941

)

-17.5

%

Total

(40,784,974

)

1,010,140

(39,774,834

)

Loss from operations

(4,496,303

)

-12.4

%

1,010,140

2.8

%

(3,486,163

)

-9.6

%

Net loss

(4,016,949

)

-11.1

%

1,010,140

2.8

%

(3,006,809

)

-8.3

%

Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value

(6,586,579

)

-18.2

%

6,586,579

18.2

%

0.0

%

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.

(10,572,309

)

-29.3

%

7,596,719

21.0

%

(2,975,590

)

-8.3

%

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)

(6.72

)

4.83

(1.89

)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)

(6.72

)

4.83

(1.89

)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD)

(1.05

)

0.76

(0.29

)


Year Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP
Result

% of
Total

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

% of
Total

Non-GAAP
Result

% of
Total

Revenues

Revenues

Revenues

Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:

Cost of sales

(14,384,514

)

-88.5

%

5,564

0.0

%

(14,378,950

)

-88.5

%

Research and development expenses

(2,487,770

)

-15.3

%

51,024

0.3

%

(2,436,746

)

-15.0

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(3,932,271

)

-24.2

%

130,506

0.8

%

(3,801,765

)

-23.4

%

Total

(20,804,555

)

187,094

(20,617,461

)

Loss from operations

(4,607,645

)

-28.3

%

187,094

1.1

%

(4,420,551

)

-27.2

%

Net loss

(5,304,082

)

-32.6

%

187,094

1.1

%

(5,116,988

)

-31.5

%

Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value

(311,670

)

-1.9

%

311,670

1.9

%

0.0

%

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.

(5,610,790

)

-34.5

%

498,764

3.1

%

(5,112,026

)

-31.4

%

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)

(4.74

)

0.42

(4.32

)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)

(4.74

)

0.42

(4.32

)

______________________

i All translations from RMB to USD for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021 were made at the rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2021 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

ii Vehicle margin is the margin of new vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from new vehicle sales only.

iii Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

iv Except for gross margin and vehicle margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are calculated.


Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Falling Today

    Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock extraordinaire GameStop (NYSE: GME) were 7.3% lower as of 12:04 p.m. ET today in what has been a busy week of news for the company. The busy week for GameStop started on Tuesday when a Reddit user on the subreddit WallStreetBets wrote that GameStop traded at a more than 58% discount to its fair value over the last 15 months. Considering WallStreetBets is the subreddit that played a big role in sparking GameStop's monstrous run in 2021, it comes as no surprise that posts like that can get the stock moving.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.