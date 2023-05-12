NIO: Key Ways to Stop Losing Money

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is a designer, manufacturer and seller of electric vehicles in China. The company currently offers six models, ranging from sedan to SUV cars. One notable aspect of NIO's business model that differentiates it from competitors is its battery swap technology. NIO has established a network of battery swap stations across China, allowing customers to exchange their depleted batteries for fully charged ones in a matter of minutes, addressing the challenge of limited charging infrastructure and reducing charging times.





NIO has gained popularity and recognition for its cutting-edge design, advanced autonomous driving capabilities and ecosystem of services that include mobile applications, cloud connectivity and over-the-air updates. The company has also been involved in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including an AI-powered virtual assistant called "Nomi" that interacts with drivers and passengers.

However, the company has one glaring problem: it keeps losing money. NIO's strong brand identity and customer-centric approach have contributed to its success in the EV market, but it can't sustain a negative free cash flow trend forever. How can NIO stop losing money?

2022 full-year results were very poor

Looking at the full-year 2022 financial results for NIO, two things that stand out are the increase in sales and the decline in profitability. NIO reported an increase of 37.2% from the previous year in sales, or 45.50 billion Chinese yuan ($6.59 billion), but at the same time a decline in other key financial metrics, like gross margin and the bottom line. The gross margin fell to 10.4% for the whole year of 2022 compared to 18.9% for the previous year, and the net loss widened by 259.4% from the previous year to 14.43 billion.

Story continues

What about the vehicle margin as NIO increased its volume of production a lot? There is bad news here too as the vehicle margin was 13.7% for the full year of 2022, a significant decline compared with 20.1% for the previous year. The company generates negative free cash flows, except for the exception of the year 2020, which saw positive free cash flow of $925.03 million. In 2021, NIO reported free cash flow of -$2.55 billion and in 2022 it was -$11.42 billion. Burning cash is a huge red flag for the survival of its business.

What are the main steps NIO could implement to stop losing money?

It's clear that NIO needs to stop losing money, but how? One route I think it should avoid at all costs is cutting prices to take part in the EV price war. It may seem like a great way to drive volumes, but that only works for a company that is making net profits on each vehicle sold, and for NIO this is not the case.

To address the issue of NIO's financial losses, I believe the company could consider expanding its customer base and reaching new markets. This could involve developing new models and expanding the product lineup to attract a wider range of customers. Second, NIO could enhance operational efficiency by focusing on reducing costs. This could include optimizing manufacturing processes, supply chain management and streamlining operations to eliminate waste and improve productivity. The company should closely monitor and control expenses to reduce overall costs. This may involve renegotiating contracts with suppliers, optimizing research and development spending and reducing unnecessary overhead costs.

NIO could also achieve economies of scale. As NIO continues to grow and increase production volume, per-unit costs can decrease, allowing the company to reduce costs and improve profitability. The company should also focus on improving its battery technology in my opinion. Enhancements in battery efficiency, range and charging infrastructure can make NIO vehicles more attractive to customers and give the company a sustainable competitive advantage. On top of that, the company could also increase service revenue by exploring opportunities such as providing maintenance, repairs and other value-added services to NIO vehicle owners, which can generate additional income streams.

There is always the option of strategic partnerships. Collaborating with other companies in the EV industry or related sectors can provide opportunities for cost-sharing, knowledge-sharing and expanding market reach. Partnerships could involve joint ventures, technology licensing, or strategic alliances. For any EV maker, government incentives and support are of paramount importance. NIO can actively seek government incentives, grants and subsidies available for the EV industry. Governments around the world often provide support to promote the adoption of EVs, and NIO can leverage these programs to reduce costs and increase demand.

I also think NIO should spend more to improve brand awareness and marketing. Enhancing brand awareness and marketing efforts can help NIO attract more customers. Investing in effective marketing campaigns, building a strong online presence and leveraging social media platforms can help increase NIO's visibility and brand recognition.

It's important to note that turning around financial losses takes time and is a multi-faceted approach that can often require more up-front investments. NIO does not seem an attractive opportunity now in my view as net losses keep widening, and the company is burning cash on its path to expansion.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

