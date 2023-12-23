Nio Is Making Big Moves, but Is the Stock a Buy Now?

GettyImages-1173293300

It's been a bit of a roller coaster for early investors of the electric vehicle (EV) industry. There have been lofty goals to catch Tesla and harsh realities of the cash crunch that come with manufacturing low volume and expensive EVs.

That said, the temptation of buying into a successful EV maker early is enticing, and if you are considering an investment in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), then last week brought two intriguing developments. Let's dig in.

Cash infusion

Let's start with a key development that sent Nio's stock upward. Nio wrangled in another cash injection from the Middle East when Abu Dhabi-backed fund CYVN Holdings agreed to invest $2.2 billion into the Chinese EV maker.

When the deal is all said and done, CYVN will own a 20.1% stake in Nio, and the former will be able to nominate two directors to the latter's board. While the announcement may have surprised some investors, the two companies are far from strangers. In fact, CYVN invested $738.5 million in Nio in July and later bought up additional shares from an affiliate of Tencent Holdings for another $350 million.

The cash infusion comes at a great time for Nio as the company had been falling short of sales targets and posting large losses. For context, through the first 11 months of 2023 the company's 142,026 in sales is a far cry from its original 250,000 EV goal.

The investment in Nio signals confidence in the young EV automaker, and management also gave insights about its near-term strategy that could spark further enthusiasm in the company.

Enter Firefly

Nio plans to launch its more affordable Firefly brand in Europe in 2025, Nio's president, Lihong Qin, said in a statement. Once considered a rising star and potential rival to Tesla, the Chinese EV maker had launched premium models in Norway in 2021 as well as Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark in 2022.

While pricing details have yet to be discussed, the Firefly brand will offer smaller models aimed at a family market audience. Firefly would represent a mass-market brand that would sell alongside its more premium models in a relationship similar to Toyota/Lexus.

This is more than a ho-hum move from the Chinese automaker, because as demand slows in its home market it's able to capitalize on its cost advantages in Europe against western competitors. Moving into the European market offers Nio the ability to use its cost advantages to help offset the pricing wars ignited by Tesla's price cuts. It's roughly 20% to 25% cheaper to build cars in China than in Europe, if the foreign automakers don't initially manufacture locally -- though some of the cost advantage could be offset by tariffs.

Is Nio a buy?

To be fair, while Nio appears to be making the right moves for investors, it's important to take a deep breath and realize that it's OK for investors to take a wait-and-see approach. See how the company executes entering Europe with two new brands, and see if the cost advantages make a positive impact on the company's previously expanding losses. Wait and see if the company can boost sales to hit targets it was missing by a wide margin.

Nio needed a cash infusion and a strategy to spark enthusiasm in the once rising star EV maker. It got both of those things, but savvy investors would be wise to make sure management can execute in Europe before jumping on the bandwagon.

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Nio Is Making Big Moves, but Is the Stock a Buy Now? was originally published by The Motley Fool