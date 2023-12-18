NIO stock jumps on $2.2B Abu Dhabi investment in the Chinese EV-maker

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO’s (NIO) stock is surging on Monday after it announced a significant investment from an Abu Dhabi–backed fund.

CYVN, an investment fund majority owned by the Abu Dhabi government, will invest $2.2 billion in fresh capital in exchange for 294 million newly minted NIO class A shares at a price of $7.50 per share. The new share purchase would boost CYVN stake in NIO to 20.1%, following an investment of $1 billion CYVN made in July, making it NIO’s largest single shareholder.

“With the enhanced balance sheet, NIO is well prepared to sharpen brand positioning, bolster sales and service capabilities, and make long-term investment in core technologies to navigate the intensifying competitive landscape, while continually improving execution efficiency and system capabilities,” said William Bin Li, founder, NIO chairman and CEO said in a statement. Despite the CYVN’s purchase, Li retains majority voting power in NIO due to his ownership of Class C voting shares, according to Reuters.

Citizens are learning about ET5 models at a NIO auto store in Yantai, Shandong province, China, on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NIO’s move higher today notwithstanding, shares are still down nearly 13% year to date, reflecting a tumultuous period for the company. Earlier this month NIO reported a wider loss for the quarter compared to a year ago, though revenue did rise 47% in the same time period. The company also announced a 10% cut in headcount in November, citing “fierce competition.”

Spurred on by Tesla (TSLA), the Chinese domestic EV-market has been roiled by deep price cutting among EV-rivals looking to capture market share in the world’s largest auto market. Despite these market headwinds, NIO intends to show a new flagship EV sedan at its NIO Day event later this month, and next year will launch its “Alps” sub-brand of cheaper EVs in Europe next year. NIO currently has 8 EVs in its product portfolio, which include five SUVs and three sedans.

For its part, CYVN dubs itself a fund that invests in “advanced mobility solutions” to accelerate the transition to a “more sustainable future.” The new capital injected by CYVN will ostensibly help NIO launch give it more runway for 2024 and 2025 to achieve its new product launches.

Story continues

Nonetheless, Wall Street is still a little wary of NIO’s path forward, given its delivery guidance for the near term missed the mark, and more loss-making is projected in the longer term.

“NIO's guidance of between 47,000 and 49,000 delivery units for Q4 2023 (+20% Y/Y) was weaker than expected as momentum from new launches tapers,” CFRA analyst Aaron Ho wrote in a note following NIO’s earnings results in early December. “We expect NIO to be loss-making in 2023-2024 on higher R&D spend (mainly for battery swapping, autonomous driving, and development of mass market cars) and start-up costs for the business expansion in Europe.”

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance