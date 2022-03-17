NioBay Metals suspends exploration at the James Bay Niobium Project

NioBay Metals Inc.

MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF), a Company focused on the exploration, development and use of critical “green” metals with a priority on the Environment, Social, Governance and Indigenous participation (ESGI), received today a letter from the Moose Cree First Nation (“MCFN”). This letter announced the result of a small survey of the population which indicated an intent to preserve the South Bluff Creek area from any development. That area is where NioBay’s mining lease for its critical mineral project, the James Bay Niobium, is located and where drilling activities are currently ongoing. Based on the results of this survey, the MCFN requested a meeting with NioBay regarding ceasing its permitted exploration.



NioBay is therefore suspending all exploration activities immediately on the James Bay Niobium Project until a meeting with MCFN can be held. Meanwhile, the Board of Directors is evaluating all options available to the Company at this point.

NioBay has repeatedly stated that it would not build a mine without the consent of the MCFN community. This project is still in the exploration phase and the Company does not yet have information as to whether an economic operation may be viable at this location. The Company will present the results of its exploration work when this information is available.

Land Acknowledgement

The Board of NioBay acknowledges that the James Bay Niobium Project is within Treaty 9, and the primary homeland of the Moose Cree First Nation. We respect the Indigenous Rights and Interests of Moose Cree and those Indigenous communities within Treaty 9.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay will be a leader in the Environment, Social, Governance and Indigenous inclusion supporting the development of smart mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices. Critical to our success will be the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories we operate.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Quebec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a readily available, reliable, soft metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them smarter and lower environmental impacts, while also delivering other benefits like better performance, improved safety and increased value.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

