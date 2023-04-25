Niobium Market Booms with High Demand for Lightweight and High-Strength Steel Alloys | Says Fortune Business Insights™
Key Companies covered in niobium market are Anglo American, Global Advanced Metals, CBMM, Advanced Metallurgical, Magris Resources, SDMS, Molycorp, Alkane Resources, Grandview Materials and more players profiled
Pune, India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global niobium market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising demand for steel in various applications during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Niobium Market, 2021-2028.”
Niobium is a chemical element with the symbol Nb and atomic number 41. It is a soft, gray, ductile metal that is often used as an alloying element in steel and other materials. Niobium has a high melting point and is resistant to corrosion and oxidation, making it useful in many industrial applications. Niobium is found in minerals such as columbite and pyrochlore, and is typically extracted through a series of complex processes involving acid leaching, solvent extraction, and precipitation. It is used in a variety of applications, including the production of superconducting magnets, capacitors, and electronic components
Get a Free Sample Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/niobium-market-105267
List of Key Players Profiled in the Niobium Market Report:
Anglo American
Global Advanced Metals
CBMM
Advanced Metallurgical
Magris Resources
SDMS
Molycorp
Alkane Resources
Grandview Materials
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Attributes
Details
Forecast Period
2023-2030
Historical Data
2019-2021
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
Segments Covered
Regions Covered
Niobium Market Growth Drivers
Increasing Demand in Steel to Stimulate Growth
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/niobium-market-105267
Segments-
By type, the market is segmented into ferroniobium, niobium oxide, niobium metal, vacuum grade niobium alloys. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into steel, superalloys, superconducting magnets, capacitors, glass, and others. On the basis of end-use, the market is fragmented into construction, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Geographic Segment Analyzed in the Report:
North America (USA and Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)
Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)
Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)
COVID-19 Impact-
Detrimental Impact of Covid-19 on Chemical Industry
COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market due to the pandemic, several countries throughout the world went into lockdown, resulting in a drop in niobium demand from various end-user industries, as all manufacturing and building activities were halted.
Drivers & Restraints-
Increasing Demand in Steel to Stimulate Growth
The global niobium market growth is expected to grow due to the increasing demand in steel during the projected period. The rising demand for steel in a variety of applications will help to increase the usage. The product is used in steel as ferroniobium in the pipeline, construction, and automotive industries to make high strength and low alloy steel. Stainless steel is the most common application. The usage in steel not only makes it stronger, but it also helps to minimize the amount of steel required, lowering the overall cost. Increased usage of light-weight steel in the automobile industry, improvements in steel manufacturing, will help to ensure product demand.
Get a Quote Now:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/niobium-market-105267
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
Increasing Demand in Construction Industry to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global niobium market share during the forecast period. The rising adoption in the construction industry, and increasing application in the steel industry are expected to drive the market in the region.
North America is expected to have a sizable market. This is due to rising adoption of the product in super alloys & capacitors applications is expected to drive the market.
Competitive Landscape-
Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Prominent Players
Product launches, product approvals, and other organic growth tactics such as patents and events are being prioritized by a number of companies. Mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, and new product development, are highlighted as strategic techniques used by prominent corporations. These efforts have paved the road for market players to expand their business and client base.
Ask for Customization:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/niobium-market-105267
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.
Latest Technological Advancement
Insights on Regulatory Scenario
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Niobium Market
Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19
Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact
Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak
TOC Continued...!
Inquiry Before Buying:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/niobium-market-105267
Industry Development-
January 2020: NioCorp Developments Ltd signed legal agreements with numerous landowners in southeastern Nebraska, mostly to expand the company's land acquisition options. These are expected to be used in the Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project. This deal encompasses 226 acres of land in total.
Read Related Insights:
Steel Wire Market to Worth USD 96.87 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter