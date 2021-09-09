U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,493.28
    -20.79 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.38
    -151.69 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,248.25
    -38.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.13
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -1.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7070
    -0.5530 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,354.96
    +105.73 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.73
    +2.06 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

NioCorp To Present to Investors at 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that its CEO and Executive Chairman Mark Smith will present to investors around the world on NioCorp's Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project at the 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by New York City-based H.C. Wainwright & Co., on Monday, September 13, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/NioCorp Developments Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/NioCorp Developments Ltd.)

The conference will be conducted virtually and Mr. Smith's presentation will be webcast live at 7 a.m. Eastern on the 13th. It also will be available for on-demand viewing by the public for 90 days following the conference. Investors and members of the public can register to see the webcast by going here: https://journey.ct.events/view/a7cd64a0-8ce0-4ea0-90cd-dbc830c03a84

Expected to participate in the H.C. Wainwright conference are hundreds of private equity firms, venture capitalists, institutional investors, family funds, and individual investors. In addition to Mr. Smith's presentation, he and NioCorp's Vice President for External Affairs, Jim Sims, will be participating in one-on-one virtual meetings with investors over the several days of the conference.

NioCorp $NB $NIOBF #Niobium #Scandium #rareearth #ElkCreek #HCWainwright

For More Information

Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 303-503-6203, jim.sims@niocorp.com, https://www.niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earth byproducts from the Project. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, and Dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this new release may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectation that it will present at the Conference referenced and participate in discussions with individual investors. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp's plans or prospects to change include risks related to the Company's ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to the Company's requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes in economic valuations of the Project, such as Net Present Value calculations, changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niocorp-to-present-to-investors-at-23rd-annual-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference-on-september-13-2021-301372999.html

SOURCE NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Taking Off Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is absolutely crushing the market today, up 39.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Gevo just found an investor in an oil and gas giant, and the market can't seem to control its excitement. Gevo is an early-stage renewable energy company that aims to produce low-carbon gasoline and jet fuel from feedstocks like corn.

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why The Lovesac Company Stock Surged Today

    Shares of furniture company The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) surged on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2022 that exceeded expectations by a wide margin. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts -- at best -- expected Lovesac to report revenue of $91.7 million resulting in a net loss of $0.03 per share for Q2. In reality, Lovesac generated revenue of $102.4 million and reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.