NIOX Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£31.3m (up 12% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: UK£14.1m (up by UK£11.8m from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 45% (up from 8.2% in FY 2021).

  • EPS: UK£0.034 (up from UK£0.006 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

NIOX Group EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 91%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 13% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 14% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Biotechs industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - NIOX Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

