Nippecraft Limited (Catalist:N32) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

It's not a stretch to say that Nippecraft Limited's (Catalist:N32) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Trade Distributors industry in Singapore, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.4x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Nippecraft's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For instance, Nippecraft's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing revenue performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from falling. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Nippecraft?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Nippecraft's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 7.4%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year revenue growth is still a noteworthy 7.5% in total. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for contraction of 0.4% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Nippecraft's P/S matches its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of Nippecraft revealed its growing revenue over the medium-term hasn't helped elevate its P/S above that of the industry, which is surprising given the industry is set to shrink. When we see a history of positive growth in a struggling industry, but only an average P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. Without the guidance of analysts, perhaps shareholders are feeling uncertain over whether the revenue performance can continue amidst a declining industry outlook. The fact that the company's relative performance has not provided a kick to the share price suggests that some investors are anticipating revenue instability.

