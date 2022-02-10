U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

Nippon Express (China) Collaborates with SIPGL to Launch International Consolidated Transshipment Service in Shanghai

·2 min read

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. Group company, has teamed up with SIPG Logistics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "SIPGL"), an affiliate of Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "SIPG"), to become the first forwarder to offer an international consolidated transshipment service (transshipping containers and reconsolidating shipments) in Shanghai.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202202046996-O1-sff2pbn6

Illustration of international transshipment service: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202202046996/_prw_PI2fl_Tt4MXL2O.jpg

Background to service development and features
This Shanghai-based international consolidated transshipment service shortens lead times and reduces costs by utilizing the Port of Shanghai, which serves more than 500 routes to destinations worldwide, to efficiently load transshipment cargo from countries in Southeast Asia and elsewhere as well as export cargo from within mainland China for customers shipping to destinations for which space is difficult to secure.

Container transshipment and cargo reconsolidation in Shanghai previously had to be carried out at a forwarder's bonded warehouse, requiring extra time to relocate cargo and complete customs procedures.

NX China has collaborated with SIPGL to develop a new transshipment service that uses SIPGL's dedicated warehouse adjacent to the Shanghai CY, eliminating the need to pass cargo through a forwarder's bonded warehouse, and reducing lead times and costs associated with transshipment.

While it is currently difficult to secure space on North American routes, collaboration with SIPGL makes it possible to utilize space on North American routes arranged between SIPG and shipping companies as a BCP solution in the face of space shortages on routes to North America from Southeast Asia and other regions.

-Lead time for transshipment
Cargo arrival (N) - D/O changeover (N+1) - Cargo receipt (N+2) - Consolidation with domestic export cargo (N+4) - Vessel departure (N+6)

-Sample routes
Routing 1: Port Klang --> Shanghai --> Japanese ports
Start: January 2022
Routing 2: Philippines --> Shanghai --> North American ports
Start: February 2022

-Shanghai Port International Consolidation Center
Location: Port Building Road No. 1, Shanghai

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-china-collaborates-with-sipgl-to-launch-international-consolidated-transshipment-service-in-shanghai-301479391.html

SOURCE Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

