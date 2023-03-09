U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Strengthens Pharmaceutical Logistics Quality System Globally

·2 min read

- Compiles "NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual" and Appoints Head of NX-Pharma Global Quality -

TOKYO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., based in Tokyo, has compiled the NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual, applicable as of Sunday, January 1, 2023, to unify and standardize pharmaceutical logistics quality standards on a global basis.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202303013462-O1-7reh962D

Image: NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202303013462/_prw_PI2fl_yksd5VnD.jpg

The Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth" and has acquired Good Distribution Practice (GDP), CEIV Pharma and other certifications for pharmaceutical logistics at 34 business locations in 24 countries/regions to meet increasingly stringent and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs as the Group develops a safe and secure worldwide pharmaceutical logistics network centered on these certifications.

To provide high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services to customers in the pharmaceutical industry, the Nippon Express Group has been working to establish a globally unified and standardized quality management system and has recently compiled the NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual. In addition to further improving the quality of its existing transport, storage, and other services, the Group is striving to build a pharmaceutical logistics platform that creates new value.

Furthermore, the Group has newly established Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Quality Assurance Division within the Global Business Headquarters and appointed Head of NX-Pharma Global Quality to bolster the quality management system on a global level.

NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual
https://www.nipponexpress.com/industries/pharma/quality.html

The Nippon Express Group remains committed to providing logistics support to customers in the global pharmaceutical industry by building a reliable and secure global pharmaceutical logistics platform and thereby contributing to the health of people around the world.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-strengthens-pharmaceutical-logistics-quality-system-globally-301767458.html

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

