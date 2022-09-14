U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

Nippon Express Obtains GDP Certification of Compliance with WHO Standards at East Japan Pharmaceutical Center

·2 min read

- Dedicated Pharmaceutical Logistics Facility Offers Storage and Transport in Two Temperature Ranges -

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for its East Japan Pharmaceutical Center (Kuki City, Saitama Prefecture), effective July 29, evidencing its compliance with WHO standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202209086166-O1-PLmZo0wX

Photo1: East Japan Pharmaceutical Center
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202209086166/_prw_PI2fl_C7EUIGA5.jpg

Photo2: Dedicated pharmaceutical transport vehicle
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202209086166/_prw_PI3fl_A7788l54.jpg

The Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth," and has been developing a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs globally.

The East Japan Pharmaceutical Center has now obtained GDP certification of its conformity to WHO standards for the storage and transport of pharmaceutical products in two temperature ranges (room temperature "15 C -25 C" and refrigerated "2 C -8 C"). The Nippon Express Group has acquired GDP certifications for pharmaceutical logistics at 32 business locations in 24 countries/regions around the world (including two sites that have also acquired CEIV Pharma certification) and will continue providing safe and high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services on an end-to-end basis globally with these certifications at the heart of its services.

Going forward, the Nippon Express Group will be further strengthening its pharmaceutical initiatives, enhancing the value of pharmaceuticals through transport, and striving to improve quality and expand services to ensure pharmaceuticals reach those who need them and thereby contribute to their health.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-obtains-gdp-certification-of-compliance-with-who-standards-at-east-japan-pharmaceutical-center-301623891.html

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

