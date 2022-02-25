U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,259.75
    -24.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,006.00
    -150.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,857.75
    -108.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.80
    -9.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.60
    +1.79 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.10
    -8.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.27 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1204
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.32
    -0.70 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2360
    -0.2410 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,790.04
    +3,888.00 (+11.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.92
    +84.79 (+10.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Nippon Express Selected for CDP's "Supplier Engagement Leader" of Highest-rated Companies for Second Consecutive Year

·2 min read

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd., a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. has been included for the second consecutive year on the "Supplier Engagement Leader" comprising highest-rated companies in the "Supplier Engagement Rating" conducted by CDP, an international NGO engaged in researching and disclosing environmental information on companies and cities.

Logo1 (Nippon Express): https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202202227644-O2-35P4W8mA

Logo2 (CDP): https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202202227644-O1-TolEJj72

One of the environmental rating institutions most trusted by investors, CDP is a non-profit organization whose principal activities involve requesting that companies and local governments disclose information on their climate change, water security, forest conservation and other environmental measures at the behest of institutional investors and major purchasing organizations around the world who take a great interest in environmental issues, thereby encouraging companies and local governments to pursue such measures.

The NX Group regards "responsibility for the global environment" as a priority issue and accordingly it pro-actively discloses environmental information, pursues green (eco-friendly) logistics initiatives such as cooperative delivery and modal shifts, and formulates projects that help reduce CO2 emissions. The effectiveness of these efforts was acknowledged in CDP's latest rating.

Nippon Express will continue to practice sustainable management from a long-term perspective while meeting the expectations of all stakeholders globally by ardently addressing environmental issues, and the NX Group will work in concert to achieve further growth and enhance its corporate value as it aims to become the trusted presence that customers and societies in all ages demand.

Related information

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NX GROUP
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-selected-for-cdps-supplier-engagement-leader-of-highest-rated-companies-for-second-consecutive-year-301490325.html

SOURCE Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," SJI CEO Mike Renna said in a press release.

  • European Renewables Stocks Surge as Ukraine War Fuels Energy Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- In a sea of stock market losses amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, renewables are outperforming as power prices jump and investors mull the rising need for energy alternatives. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Membe

  • City of Fenton, Missouri, Achieves Initial Energy Savings of 29% After Comprehensive Energy Upgrades

    First year assessment results show the city is on track to achieve nearly $70,000 in energy savings annually

  • Price of fish and chips to rise to over £10 for first time

    The prices at your local chippy are set to go up.

  • Tesla faces day of reckoning on water supply for planned German plant

    Tesla may lose the water supply contract for its long-delayed German plant if environmental groups win a court case challenging a licence granted to its water supplier at a hearing next week. The Frankfurt Oder administrative court will hear on March 4 a complaint filed by local groups claiming the Brandenburg environmental ministry carried out insufficient checks before granting the licence to the Wasserverband Strausberg-Erkner (WSE) utility. If the groups win, WSE said it must cancel its contract with Tesla, and negotiations will begin again on where the plant could source its water – likely a lengthy process with no guaranteed solution.

  • Rocky Mountain states to team up on hydrogen tech proposal

    Four Rocky Mountain states will cooperate on developing ways to make the most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen, more available and useful as clean-burning fuel for cars, trucks and trains, the states' governors announced Thursday. Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming will plan a “hydrogen hub” to be built somewhere in the region, drawing from $8 billion in recently approved federal infrastructure funding for four or more such regional hubs in the U.S. “This coalition represents a shared vision for the future of hydrogen in the Mountain West region,” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said in a joint statement with governors Jared Polis of Colorado, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Spencer Cox of Utah.

  • Ambani says India will have 30 firms as big as Reliance in the next two decades

    India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has great expectations from the country’s green energy and technology sector. Speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue 2022 yesterday (Feb. 23) with scientist RA Mashelkar, the Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman said: “I foresee at least 20-30 new Indian companies in the energy and tech space which will grow as big as Reliance, if not bigger, in the next 10-20 years.”

  • Brookfield Renewable Sees an Enormous Opportunity in Helping Companies Go Green

    The renewable energy leader wants to be the partner of choice in helping companies decarbonize their operations.

  • N. America's old pipelines seek new life moving carbon in climate push

    North American oil and gas pipeline companies are gearing up to compete for a budding market moving greenhouse gases to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects - by building new pipelines to transport carbon dioxide or giving new life to old, under-used ones. Utilities, chemical makers and oil refiners are counting on CCS to allow them to reduce atmospheric carbon emissions by burying them underground, to help them meet climate change goals. Few existing pipelines move carbon dioxide, and those that do mostly ship the gas to oilfields where it flushes out crude oil.

  • President Biden approves disaster declarations for 25 Iowa counties for December derecho

    At least 45 tornados touched down in Iowa on Dec. 15. Now President Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for 25 counties in Iowa.

  • China’s Tencent Unveils Goal to Run on 100% Green Energy by 2030

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. is stepping up the use of renewable energy with a goal of zeroing out emissions by 2030, acknowledging the damage wrought by its data centers while heeding Beijing’s call to protect the environment.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Market

  • U.S. Postal Service finalizes plans to purchase mostly gas-powered delivery fleet, defying EPA, White House

    WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service finalized plans Wednesday to purchase up to 148,000 gasoline-powered mail delivery trucks, defying Biden administration officials' objections that the multibillion dollar contract would undercut the nation's climate goals. The White House Council on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency asked the Postal Service this month to reassess its plan to replace its delivery fleet with 90% gas-powered trucks and 10% electric vehicles, at a cost

  • Think you have it tough shoveling? Here's why snow spells 'nightmare' for these locals.

    There's a downside to that scenic, out-of-the way country home.

  • Golden Retriever Rescued After Getting Stuck in an Ice-Filled Drainage Pipe in Maine

    Firefighters and police officers from Falmouth, Maine, worked for more than an hour to save the dog, and the golden retriever thanked them with appreciative kisses

  • Birds and crocodiles survived dinosaur-killing asteroid because it hit Earth in spring

    Birds and crocodiles may have survived the extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs because the infamous meteorite that struck Earth did so in spring, new research shows.

  • Water, Legal Challenge Could Derail Tesla's Growth

    The company needs all of its factories operating at peak capacity. There's a reason that may not happen.

  • After years of pollution violations, Tesla is fined $275,000 by the EPA

    Tesla has repeatedly violated air quality rules at its Fremont, Calif., plant. The EPA says the automaker failed to keep records about toxic substances in its paint shop.

  • Milwaukee remains encased in ice

    Freezing temperatures have kept the glaze of ice on cars, trees and sidewalks.

  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X gets year of free charging at EVgo stations

    Toyota today announced it will offer buyers of the upcoming bZ4X all-electric CUV one year of complimentary charging through the EVgo charging network.

  • Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming plan to create a 'hydrogen hub'

    Four Rocky Mountain states will cooperate on developing ways to make the most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen, more available and useful as clean-burning fuel for cars, trucks and trains.