Nippon Express (Taiwan) Acquires GDP Certification for Transport Services within Taiwan

·1 min read

TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE Taiwan"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, effective Saturday, August 7, for transport services within Taiwan.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202109280756-O1-0H8u3g75

Photo: Transport vehicle
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202109280756/_prw_PI2fl_w04QAx0J.jpg

Taiwan has been striving to strengthen quality control for pharmaceuticals, and accordingly mandated at the end of 2018 that pharmaceutical manufacturers and sales companies licensed to produce pharmaceuticals acquire GDP certification.

The GDP certification recently acquired by NE Taiwan encompasses transport within Taiwan of import air cargo arriving at Taoyuan International Airport. This transport service is available in three temperature ranges: -20 C to -0 C, 2 C to 8 C and 15 C to 25 C.

NE Taiwan has submitted an application to obtain GDP/GMP certification from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) by year's end for storage operations at the Taoyuan NEXT3 Warehouse newly opened this past May, and it will continue endeavoring to improve its quality and enhance its services to meet anticipated growing demand for pharmaceutical logistics.

Profile of facility
- Facility: Taoyuan Airport Sub-Branch, Air Cargo Division (*applicant
organization for GDP certification)
- Address: 5A31, 5F., No.8-1, Hangqin N. Rd., Dayuan Dist., Taoyuan City 33758,
Taiwan
- Certified operations: Transport of pharmaceutical imports arriving at Taoyuan
International Airport to customers in Taiwan

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-taiwan-acquires-gdp-certification-for-transport-services-within-taiwan-301389485.html

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

