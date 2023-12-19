Nippon Steel Justifies Huge Premium for US Steel in Global Push

(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel Corp. defended the whopping premium it’s paying for United States Steel Corp., as the Japanese company seeks to reinforce its position as a global titan amid a weak domestic outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The surprise $14.1 billion acquisition announced Monday would create the world’s second-biggest steel producer with plants stretching from Slovakia to Osaka and Pennsylvania. The deal represents a 142% premium to US Steel’s share price on the last day of trading before it announced its strategic review, and is nearly double the roughly $7.25 billion offered by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August.

“We want to complete a global network for a new era in the industry,” Eiji Hashimoto, Nippon Steel’s president, told the press in Japan on Tuesday, adding that the US is an economic leader. “We believe that there is sufficient economic rationale.”

This is the biggest move by Nippon Steel, Japan’s biggest producer, to shift focus abroad as demand at home dwindles. Japan’s crude steel manufacturing has been on a downward trend, with production falling to about 96 million tons in fiscal 2021 from about 122 million tons in fiscal 2007.

Nippon Steel is not only making a big bet on the future of the steel industry, but also on the clean-energy transition and the future of the US auto industry, Mark Chadwick, an analyst, wrote in a note on Smartkarma. Still, it is difficult to get excited given the looming costs for industry decarbonization, he said.

The steel industry, a major polluter that makes up about 8% of global emissions, is at a turning point amid pressure to decarbonize. While Nippon Steel set a target to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, the industry is struggling to break its reliance on coal-fired blast furnaces.

Story continues

Japan’s rapid economic growth in the 1970s and 1980s, and its booming demand for metals, propelled Nippon Steel to the world’s largest steel producer. However, the country’s stagnant economic growth from the 1990s and the rise of China as a major producer reduced Nippon Steel’s importance in the industry.

Nippon Steel sees no issue with capital on the merger with US Steel, Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori said in the press conference. “There are multiple options to make a permanent loan, and we will assess what is most appropriate at the time given the market conditions and other factors,” he said.

Shares of Nippon Steel fell as much as 6.1% in Tokyo on Tuesday. US Steel’s shares jumped 26% to close at $49.59 in New York on Monday.

When asked his thoughts on US Steel’s overnight share move and Nippon Steel’s drop on Tuesday, Hashimoto said he “doesn’t care about short-term stock moves.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.