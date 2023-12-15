NIPSCO hosts annual Hope for the Holidays campaign

Dec. 14—MERRILLVILLE — This holiday season marks NIPSCO's 11th annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, which combines donations from both the company and its employees to benefit various community-serving organizations across northern Indiana.

"The Hope for the Holidays campaign has become a beloved tradition at NIPSCO, with employees eagerly participating year after year," a news release stated. "It's a testament to the company's commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves."

As part of the effort, NIPSCO employees donated more than 1,000 toys to eight Toys for Tots organizations located throughout the NIPSCO service area, including Elkhart County.

"The sense of fulfillment that comes with giving back to the community is unmatched, and we are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference," said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president in the release. "Our 'Hope for the Holidays' initiative is just one of the many ways in which we strive to create a positive impact in the communities we're privileged to serve. We look forward to continuing this tradition of giving and spreading hope and cheer to those in need."

NIPSCO's contribution towards the Toys for Tots program is just one of the many initiatives the company has undertaken this holiday season. Recently, the organization gifted 200 bags filled with toiletries and other supplies to Gabriel's Horn of Porter County and the Crisis Center of Lake County.

In addition, NIPSCO has been teaming up with various non-profit organizations and programs throughout northern Indiana to donate employee volunteer hours and/or more than $150,000 in company and employee donations.

To learn more, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.