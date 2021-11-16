U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.90
    +18.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,142.22
    +54.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,973.86
    +120.01 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,403.44
    +2.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.78
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    -15.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    +0.0110 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3425
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8380
    +0.7090 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,569.27
    -3,177.23 (-4.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.50
    -22.88 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Nirvana Health announces $7.5M seed extension to help therapists navigate a 'new world' of insurance

Emma Betuel
·4 min read

As funding pours into mental health tech, one thing remains relatively unchanged: complex insurance billing. Now, even that medieval process is starting to attract startup interest -- from companies that scan claims for errors, to others looking to simplify filing itself.

Nirvana Health is one of the latter. It’s a software platform looking to smooth out the process of filing mental health insurance claims. The company announced a $7.5 million seed extension round on Tuesday -- bringing the company’s total funding to about $12 million.

Founded in 2020, Nirvana has built a personalized clearinghouse designed to file insurance claims for therapists, and chase payment. The company will also file claims on behalf of people receiving therapy, provided they have out-of-network insurance benefits with an insurer supported by Nirvana and a therapist who works with the company. So far, the company works with major insurance providers like Cigna, Aetna, United and Anthem.

With this current round, co-founder and CEO Akshay Venkitasubramanian says the company plans to become more than a hub for insurance claims. Nirvana also sees itself as a decision-making partner for therapists.

“We go to therapists' office to basically help them streamline and centralize insurance operations,” Venkitasubramanian told TechCrunch. “We essentially play that role of being a financial partner to them. We help them think through questions like: What platforms are sending me more clients? How much is it? Is a membership fee for this website worth it?”

The seed extension round was led by Inspired Capital. Existing investors Eniac Ventures, RTP Seed and Arc Ventures also participated.

In the healthcare industry as a whole, insurance complexity accounts for a large amount of wasteful medical spending in the U.S. -- about $300 billion is wasted on complex medical billing every year, per one estimate published in JAMA in 2019.

In the mental health space, out-of-network coverage plays a large role in that complexity. Per a 2019 report commissioned by the nonprofit Mental Health Treatment and Research Institute, mental health visits are 5.4 times more likely to be out of network compared to primary care visits. But even if mental health coverage is in-network, mental health is generally a carve-out service, says Venkitasubramanian. Which means that even if a therapist does take one primary insurer, they might actually need to bill a different company.

For better or worse, Venkitasubramanian believes those problems have created a niche for this technology. In lieu of actually intuitive systems, technology can at least help people navigate the existing ones.

“It's supposed to be technology's job to look at an insurance card and tell you: hey, this is a mental health vendor for this insurance, and here's how the claim should count,” he said. “So we wrote a lot of logic around it. We can automatically file claims and ensure that the claims get routed to the right place and get paid faster.”

Nirvana Health is also betting that things are likely going to get more complicated before they get better. The explosion in new forms of teletherapy leaves therapists, from Venkitasubramanian’s perspective, scrambling to decide which services make the most sense for them to join, and how to manage appointments and billing from each one of these new platforms.

“Not one partner is talking about, hey, what does it mean for you as a therapist in this new world? What are your revenue goals? Let's figure out whether this is the right opportunity for you to pursue or not.

“So we play that unique middle role of helping them understand this new landscape,” he said.

Silicon Valley Bank’s Q3 trends report suggests investment in mental health services will surpass $3 billion this year. And, as the report notes, funding is increasingly targeted toward enterprise-facing companies, including employers or payers and providers.

Nirvana has already started to work with some of these big telehealth players that provide therapy across state lines. The software can integrate with Headspace Health, the mental health coaching platform formed via an August merger between Headspace and Ginger, for instance.

Ultimately, Nirvana is positioning itself as a supply-side business, says Venkitasubramanian. But it's not totally consumer-agnostic. This week, the company is launching a tool aimed at consumers as well. Therapists working with Nirvana have access to a “calculator functionality,” which allows them to compute the costs of each session, with insurance.

Nirvana is turning that tool into a consumer-facing service, allowing patients to compute the cost of each visit, and which therapists might be available to them.

It’s not an indicator of a consumer-facing product in the works. Rather, Venkitasubramanian sees it as a “PSA” that drills down on the company’s larger thesis: the insurance landscape is only slated to get more complicated, but tech can at least act as a canary in the coal mine.

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Plunging Today

    An analyst slashes his price target on the EV battery stock the same day the company hits a milestone.

  • Why Today Was a Bad Day for Jumia Stock

    Shares of African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) were having a bad day on Tuesday after the company released financial results for the third quarter of 2021. For Q3, Jumia reported revenue of $42.7 million, which was up 8.5% year over year. For starters, gross merchandise volume (GMV), the amount of money flowing through Jumia's platform, was up both from last year and last quarter.

  • Why Cruise Stocks Sank Today

    In cruise news today, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are all down, falling 2.1%, 3.8%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST. It said that although it's not quite profitable yet, with 40% of its capacity operating again by the end of the quarter and 57.4% occupancy rates, it's on track to reach a "crucial inflection point" in the first quarter 2022 with operating cash flow turning positive.

  • Why Riskified Stock Got Smacked Today

    The company delivered quarterly results ahead of expectations, but investors are focusing on a couple of potential problems.

  • Why Cinedigm Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) reported second-quarter results on Tuesday morning. The content producer and media-streaming services operator traded 26.9% lower by 2:35 p.m. EST, essentially erasing the gains of the last three months. Cinedigm's second-quarter sales rose 41% year over year to $10.1 million.

  • Why Canoo Holdings Stock Is Sharply Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) were moving higher on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings and said it will begin production of its first vehicle sooner than expected. As of 3 p.m. EST, Canoo's shares were up about 18.3% from Monday's closing price. Canoo reported its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, and they were better than expected.

  • Lucid stock rallies amid investor craze for EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to review investors' interest driving the latest EV sector surge.

  • Why Crypto Miner Riot Blockchain Plunged 16.5% Today

    In this bull market, any earnings report that doesn't deliver a significant earnings beat accompanied by a guidance raise is being viewed negatively by investors. On Monday, investors bid up shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) in anticipation of an optimistic scenario. Accordingly, on Tuesday, Riot Blockchain stock dropped by as much as 16.5% in morning trading.

  • Naked Brand Group Just Turned Itself Into a De Facto SPAC: What It Means for Investors

    Following a lengthy struggle to avoid delisting by the Nasdaq Stock Market because its shares trade under $1, swimwear and lingerie company Naked Brand Group (Nasdaq: NAKD) saw its shares skyrocket 43% in after-hours trading on Nov. 8. The catalyst was an announced merger with privately held electric vehicle (EV) company Cenntro Automotive Group. At this point it's unclear if Naked will effectively cease to exist or will continue making lingerie, but it will cease operating under its own name, taking Cenntro public in the process, almost as if it were a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Why Big 5 Sporting Goods Is Down More Than 11% Today

    Sellers needed only a modest nudge to put this stock into a tailspin, but the sell-off is likely nearer its end than its beginning.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    We had some serious economic news this month, when October’s inflation rate came in at 6.2% annualized. It was the sixth consecutive month +5% year-over-year inflation gains – and the highest inflation rate seen in the US since 1990. Billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, reminds investors that the worst asset to hold in this environment is cash. "Some people make the mistake of thinking that they are getting richer because they are seeing their assets go up in price without s

  • Tesla shares offloaded by Elon Musk, Rivian stock surges, Lucid unveils 2022 production target

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman examine trends in the EV space, including Rivian's upward momentum, Lucid's production goals, and Elon Musk continuing to offload his Tesla shares during a stock dip for the company.

  • Why Compass Minerals International Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) tumbled more than 21% by 10:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Weighing on the minerals company was its third-quarter report. Compass Minerals had to taper its salt production during the third quarter to manage inventory levels and volumes lost to Hurricane Ida. That decision weighed on its salt segment earnings.

  • Big Short’s Burry Deletes Twitter Account After Musk Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry has deleted his Twitter account once again, shortly after “The Big Short” investor disclosed he ditched some of his biggest bearish bets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA search for Burry’s account, @michaeljburry, on the Twitter.com webs

  • Why Sphere 3D's Stock Dropped 17.2% on Tuesday

    The stock of the data management company that is pivoting to cryptocurrency mining was down 13.5% as of 11:46 a.m. EST today. On Nov. 15, Sphere 3D released its earnings results for the three months ending in September of this year. While Sphere 3D's legacy business is data management solutions, the company is pivoting hard into cryptocurrency mining.

  • Why On Holding Stock Ran Nearly 21% Higher Today

    Shares of newly public company On Holding (NYSE: ONON) were up nearly 21% today as of 11:40 a.m. EST. The Swiss running shoe company released an exceptional third-quarter 2021 earnings report, the first since the initial public offering in September. Revenue increased 68% year over year to 218 million Swiss francs ($234 million).

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • AMC Entertainment's Cryptocurrency Plans Might Not Be Pointless After All. Here's Why

    One of the biggest challenges facing AMC Entertainment is the colossal debt burden on its balance sheet. Against the company's $1.6 billion in cash at the end of the third quarter, AMC reported on Nov. 8 it has $5.4 billion in outstanding debt, along with around $200 million in other liabilities, including leases. Shrinking this debt is obviously a priority in any attempt by AMC to get itself back on its feet, but at least one obstacle stands in its way.

  • Here's What Made MercadoLibre Investors Nervous on Tuesday

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell coming out of the gate on Tuesday, tumbling as much as 7.2%. The Latin American e-commerce and fintech powerhouse announced a secondary stock offering that left investors nervous. After the market close on Monday, MercadoLibre announced a sizable equity offering.

  • Resist buying U.S. stocks and Treasurys, Morgan Stanley advises. Here’s what their strategists recommend buying instead.

    Strategists at Morgan Stanley say investors should resist buying U.S. stocks as part of their 2022 preview, in which they argue that the "hotter, faster" cycle advances.