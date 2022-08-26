U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.75
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,236.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,139.25
    -16.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.20
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.15
    +0.63 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9964
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1806
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8340
    +0.3640 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,496.27
    -57.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.09
    +0.29 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,636.66
    +157.65 (+0.55%)
     

NISAR to Redefine the Efficiency of Vehicle Intelligence Development and Deployment with Investment from Chengwei Capital

·8 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 9, Manhe Technology (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "NISAR" or "the Company"), a provider of intelligent driving platform-based tools and basic software in China, announced the completion of tens of millions of yuan in an angel financing round, all of which was exclusively invested by Chengwei Capital.

The round of fundraising will be mainly used to open up the existing tool chain development market, expand its core R&D team in Germany and China, test and validate closed-loop solutions, and take advantage of industrial resources to advance its R&D shift from tools to functions and from business stacks to operating systems. The Company will help OEMs to gradually realize the hardware-software separation from functional software, to basic software, and then to hardware from a top-level design perspective.

NISAR is an international company focusing on an intelligence-driven integration platform, with headquarters both in Germany, the birthplace of the modern automotive industry, and China, one of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. With more than ten years of deep front-line R&D experience in the German automotive and peripheral industries, the core team has been dedicated to creating an integrated flexible real-time operating system for intelligent vehicle development, a highly collaborative SaaS-based developer platform, and a powerful toolchain for artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, in a move to continuously improve the efficiency of deployment and development, and to form an open and win-win ecology for complex software systems across the automotive, robotics, agricultural automation and related industries.

The Company's developer platform can be visualized as a business engine originally created for game development, providing a sophisticated toolchain based on in-depth industry knowhow, and linking every detail of a huge engineering system. Without the toolchain, it is difficult for even senior engineers to communicate with each other seamlessly. A sound toolchain can allow developers to do more with less. Endowed with the deep learning ability of AI, the whole toolchain can be continuously optimized in an automated fashion.

The SaaS-based developer platform, which is built upon the real-time operating system, allows system architects and developers to tailor their designs with proven widgets based on application scenarios, much like putting together Lego.

Now, the Company is taking the self-driving tool platform as a starting point and a first phase to help its partners in the industry quickly realize small-scale production of self-driving functions. The platform also combines traditional AutoSar architecture and new middleware into a plug-in system software package for different forms of domain control hardware, to create an integrated and flexible real-time operating system ecology by expanding its footprint into vehicle Ethernet applications from business stacks.

Dr. Zhu Ke, founder, CEO and CTO of NISAR, said, "Our strong team has long been committed to cutting-edge mass production projects alongside forward-looking scientific research efforts, in line with our love and passion for intelligent and automated technologies. We are aware that the development process requires a high level of openness and business continuity. From this standpoint, the platform is imperfect whether in China or in Germany. We are currently launching such a revolutionary product for the development and deployment of intelligent software systems that it will enable customers to get access to autonomous driving features, including personalized and customized functions, in a very short period of time."

The development of automotive intelligence has presented huge challenges to OEMs and suppliers around the world, including faster time to market for each car model, personalized requirements for innovative functions pushing up the complexity of designs, and the rapid iteration advancing self-driving technology into a new cycle.

Dr. Zhu added that a new intelligent software system has placed higher demands on existing tools and system software throughout the overall development process, whether in terms of the complexity of the architecture and the algorithm, the frequency of scenario data iteration, or the diversity of integration and optimization. It's not enough to meet the future market needs by simply improving or using a range of similar alternatives.

In response to the major pain points hobbling the industry, the Company's real-time operating system is equipped with a set of functions, including the disassembly, design, description, debugging and integrated deployment of both systems and modules, under a unified platform where several functions can be activated at the same time. It can make business stack information integrated, data and object convection automated, and middleware operating systems open and compatible, along with the combination of compatible open source algorithms and AI-aided design and automation, providing a user-friendly experience and achieving greater synergy by allowing for agile development.

According to Dr. Zhu, NISAR's integrated platform can help developers greatly enhance the efficiency of their R&D and deployments regardless of project life-cycle and team size. Taking his experience in Audi's zFAS development as an example, the leading and scrupulous German carmaker took 2 to 3 months to finish the planning and enter into mass production, even with every member of the R&D team in place. Now, using NISAR's integrated platform, such a project can be completed within a matter of days.

NISAR was established in both China and Germany in 2021. Dr. Zhu, the founder, graduated from Technical University of Munich, Germany. He has been engaged in big data analysis and parallel processing research at the German Aerospace Center for many years, and worked as a first-line core leader in German OEMs including Audi, Continental and TÜV SÜD as well as several Tier 1 suppliers for more than 10 years.

The Company's core team members have, for the most part, previously held important positions at Volkswagen and Continental, with four having received their doctorates in engineering from the top universities in Germany and the United States. Over the past decade, they have both led and been deeply involved in multiple aspects of German automotive engineering especially the development of core functionalities in vehicle systems and in sensor technologies. The team also includes several veterans from the communications and IoT sectors.

NISAR fully expects that its cumulative experience in the German automotive industry can serve to upgrade the sector in China in a way that is truly transformative. What the Company seeks to achieve is not just bring in alternative forms of research and development, but to do something that represents a genuine quantum leap in terms of change.

Furthermore, NISAR looks forward to playing a role as a bridge for the common development of the Chinese and German automotive industries, becoming a mutually-trusted good partner between the auto sectors of both countries. The Company plans to also use its experience and know how in the car industry as an entry point to apply its design tools and system software in agriculture, forestry, mobile robotics and intelligent distributed energy sectors, and by adding intelligent functionalities to mobile terminals, form a cross-industry intelligent industrial operating system.

About NISAR (Manhe Technology)

NISAR, founded in China and Germany in 2021, is specialized in the development of car-led real-time intelligent software solutions. With deep expertise in real-time embedded software engineering, Internet lightweight designs, and vehicle autonomy, alongside strong experience in scientific research and mass production, the team leverages AI and network technologies to integrate fragmented business stacks, providing users with a highly-automated design and deployment experience. Currently, NISAR offers architecture design, integrated tools and software for integration and deployment, as well as supporting edge deployment equipment. At the system level, NISAR's products are compatible with Autosar, ROS and other architectures, creating a unique methodology for middleware and operating systems. In terms of function, in addition to the launch of highly competitive modules for mass production, the Company makes open source codes modularized to handle customers' needs at different stages. Ultimately, NISAR seeks to build an open and win-win ecology with industry players for complex software systems such as vehicle autonomy, and to deliver an efficient, open and connected infrastructure for this ecology. For more information about NISAR, please visit www.nisar.ai.

About Chengwei Capital

Founded in 1999, Chengwei Capital is one of the first international venture capital firms to invest in Chinese domestic companies. With the unique investment approach of selecting and working with fewer but more focused companies, and in identifying and nurturing unicorns, Chengwei Capital has built the country's first Evergreen Fund with solid capital resources and perpetual duration.

Over the past 20 years, Chengwei Capital has invested in the high-end manufacturing, Internet, semiconductor, corporate services and healthcare sectors, with a cumulative total investment of over US$2 billion. It has invested in more than 150 technology companies in China, 16 of which have successfully gone public, including Sunny Optical Technology, AAC Technologies, Sungrow Power Supply, Hanting Hotel, Youku, China Renaissance, AInnovation, and Roivant Sciences. Its current investment portfolio also includes a number of unicorns, among them, Hellobike, WM Motor, Baibu, XAG, Sila Nano, and StarFive.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisar-to-redefine-the-efficiency-of-vehicle-intelligence-development-and-deployment-with-investment-from-chengwei-capital-301612969.html

SOURCE Chengwei Capital; NISAR

Recommended Stories

  • India's Adani says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's Adani Group said on Friday that regulatory restrictions imposed on New Delhi Television Ltd's (NDTV) founders do not affect the conglomerate's attempt to buy a majority stake in the news network. NDTV on Thursday sought to block tycoon Gautam Adani's move, saying its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy have since 2020 been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from buying or selling shares in India's securities market.

  • Is Standex (SXI) a Suitable Value Investor Stock Now?

    Let's see if Standex (SXI) stock is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now from multiple angles.

  • KKR-led group walks away from $15 billion all-cash offer for Australia's Ramsay

    On Thursday, Ramsay received an alternate proposal from the KKR-led consortium in that its shareholders would be entitled to receive the full A$88 per share offer for the first 5,000 shares. For investors with larger stakes, the offer would be split into A$78.20 per Ramsay share and 0.22 Ramsay Sante shares, its French health care subsidiary. Ramsay rejected that offer, calling it "meaningfully inferior".

  • Japan's factory output likely fell back into contraction in July- Reuters poll

    Japanese factories likely cut back output in July after the prior month's near double-digit surge, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as manufacturers struggled to shake off the drag from supply disruptions and a high-tech chip shortage. Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, cautioned that Japanese manufacturers were unlikely to be out of the woods, adding that he expected demand for their products to stagnate ahead. METI will release the factory output and retail sales data at 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 31 (2350 GMT Aug. 30).

  • Japan's wage growth to lag inflation over next 12 months: Reuters poll

    Japanese wages are unlikely to grow as much as nationwide consumer prices over the coming year, almost 80% of economists said in a Reuters poll, which would be bad news for an economy that has hardly seen any real wage growth for more than two decades. The prospect that nominal wage growth will lag price increases raises the risk that households could tighten their purse strings, further hurting the economy. "It's certain that price growth will be greater (than that of wages) over the coming 12 months," said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist and fund manager at T&D Asset Management.

  • Goodbye Hot Showers and Street Lights. Here’s How Europe Is Slashing Energy Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Europeans are taking colder showers, offices are turning down thermostats and stores are dimming lights to avoid blackouts and freezing homes this winter in the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months o

  • Wells Fargo Mandy Wan on Fed, Markets

    Wells Fargo Head of Markets, Corporate Investment Banking, APAC Mandy Wan discusses her outlook for US rates, bond markets and inflation in the light of Fed's Jackson Hole conference. She speaks to Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Happy Hour Canceled, Midnight Watch as Funds Brace for Powell

    (Bloomberg) -- From canceling Friday night trips to the pub to pushing back soccer practice, global investors are pulling out all the stops to ensure they’re ready for the most important gathering of central bankers this year.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian Coas

  • Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away

    A Miami-Dade Police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation into the encounter.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Elon Musk's New Technology Promise Hinges on a Big Question Mark

    Musk and T-Mobile say their partnership means an end to one of cell phone users' biggest complaints.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Top Stock Reports for Bank of America, Toyota Motor & AT&T

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and AT&T Inc. (T).

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.