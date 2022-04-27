U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,171.88
    -3.32 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.15
    -28.03 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,452.27
    -38.48 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,905.65
    +15.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.54
    -1.16 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.50
    -16.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0100 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7700
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9870
    +0.7770 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,707.70
    -1,070.86 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.49
    +6.57 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.11
    +36.92 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

NISOURCE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF VIOLET SISTOVARIS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NI
    Watchlist
  • NI-PB
  • NIMC

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer Violet Sistovaris is retiring after 28 years with the company.

Violet Sistovaris (PRNewsfoto/NiSource Inc.)
Violet Sistovaris (PRNewsfoto/NiSource Inc.)

Violet joined NiSource in 1994 after being recruited from Centier Bank, where she served as vice president, training and development. Upon arrival at NiSource, Violet had an immediate and transformative impact on the organization while serving in several positions in human resources, executive recruiting and management development.

"Violet has been a beloved and inspirational leader in our organization and in the Northwest Indiana community for nearly 30 years," said Lloyd Yates, NiSource President and CEO. "Her impacts on NiSource and our operating companies throughout her impressive career have been numerous and lasting. She has been an invaluable member of our leadership team and a trusted and respected advisor to all of us. I and the entire NiSource community will miss working with Violet, and we wish her the best in her well-deserved retirement."

Earlier in her NiSource career, Violet served as Vice President, Customer Contact Centers. While in that position, she directed the operation of NiSource's customer contact centers and managed customer service for the 3.7 million residential natural gas and electric customers served by NiSource's energy distribution companies at that time.

Later, Violet served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, with responsibilities for information technology, supply chain, real estate and facilities management. In 2015, Violet was chosen to lead the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) as President – a role she held until 2020, when she was asked to lead NiSource's Experience Organization, which includes customer service, human resources, diversity equity & Inclusion and communications.

In addition, Violet co-founded NiSource's Women in Leadership initiative over 10 years ago, which led to the formation of the company's DAWN employee resource group, a women's mentoring program and the company's overall diversity initiatives.

"I have always believed that leading with integrity brings the best out of people," Violet said upon reflecting on her career. "I've been fortunate to lead a number of highly impactful teams over the years and am proud of their many contributions to the company.

"My time with NiSource has been much, much more than the roles I've held. I will always cherish the many relationships I've built with this wonderful group of people over the years, and the opportunities I've had to mentor and develop talent at all levels of their careers, especially other women and diverse leaders.

"I believe NiSource and its talented employees are well positioned for continued success, and I look forward to the company's next stage of growth."

In addition to NiSource, Violet is also a highly respected leader in Northwest Indiana, where she held the role of Chair of the area's One Region organization, as well as serving on the boards of the Girl Scouts of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, the Indiana Energy Associates and the Edison Electric Institute.

Violet will remain with the company until July 1 while a national search is underway for her replacement.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to the customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index – North America. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource&#x002019;s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-announces-retirement-of-violet-sistovaris-301534277.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • 1 Big Move by Shopify Could Prove to Be an Amazing Investment

    It has been painful for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders recently with shares down almost 70% year to date. Investors have worried about high inflation on consumer staples weakening demand for nonessential goods like those sold by Shopify merchants. It is worth buying for many reasons, one being its continued efforts to innovate and create a better platform for its merchants.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Boeing Is Still on a Glide Path to Lower Lows

    The Boeing Company reported its first-quarter results Wednesday morning, which missed both on earnings per share and revenue. In the daily bar chart of BA, below, we can see that the shares have made lower highs and lower lows the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from June and tells us that sellers of BA have been more aggressive than buyers for a prolonged period of time.

  • Cenovus triples dividend as robust crude prices boost profit beat

    U.S-listed shares of the oil and gas producer, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, were up as much as 5.65% in premarket trading. Brent crude, the global benchmark was trading at $105.25 a barrel on Wednesday. The company, which agreed to buy rival Husky Energy last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, said upstream production rose to 798,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 769,254 boepd a year earlier.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple Your Money

    Tech stocks have practically gone straight down since peaking last November. Three stocks with the potential to triple simply by returning to their all-time highs are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Shopify provides the tools necessary to sell products online, including a website and credit card processing.

  • Jim Cramer Suggests 2 Airline Stocks to Buy; Here’s What Morgan Stanley Thinks

    This last week of April is bringing us another round of the market volatility that we’ve been seeing all year. Conditions like these – featuring sharp swings both up and down – are confusing but not necessarily bad for investors. There are opportunities to be found, and that’s the key point in the view of CNBC's Jim Cramer. In fact, Cramer is not shy about making two specific recommendations for investors given today’s market conditions. Cramer is recommending airline stocks. Not the smaller dis

  • Boeing’s Earnings Were Supposed to Get Better. They Got Worse.

    Boeing reports a first-quarter loss of $2.75 a share from $14 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for a loss of about 15 cents a share on sales of $15.9 billion.

  • The bond market has crashed. Why one strategist says embrace the pain and get back in.

    The bond market has seen its biggest drawdown since the 1980s -- and one strategist says now is the time to get back in.

  • Boeing shares sink on fresh 777X setbacks, array of charges

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Wednesday it was halting 777X production through 2023 due to a fresh delay in its entry into service after certification problems and weak demand, with $1.5 billion in abnormal costs for the mini-jumbo program. Shares of the U.S. planemaker fell 4% to $160.39 in premarket trading after it posted a quarterly loss and disclosed more than $1.2 billion in charges due to supplier costs and technical problems on its Air Force One presidential plane, trainer jet, and the war in Ukraine. "Another dreadful set of results," Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham said in a client note, adding that a "general sense of disarray continues" and flagging that net debt rose to a new peak of over $45 billion.

  • You May Regret Not Buying This Nasdaq Stock Right Now

    Semiconductor industry bellwether ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) released its first-quarter earnings results on April 20, and the company's numbers indicate that it is set to win big time from the booming demand for chips in the long run. Let's take a closer look at ASML's latest numbers and see why it is a top semiconductor stock to buy right now. ASML reported first-quarter revenue of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion), which beat the Wall Street estimate of 3.44 billion euros and was at the higher end of the company's guidance range of 3.4 billion euros to 3.5 billion euros.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold in a Down Market

    The Federal Reserve aims for an annual inflation rate of 2%, but the consumer price index has come in above that target for 13 consecutive months. To regain control, the central bank is scrambling to raise interest rates, but many investors are worried the Fed will tighten its monetary policy too quickly, causing a recession. Adyen is a European fintech company that blends payments and data to help its merchants grow.

  • GM stock moves higher after mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down General Motors' Q1 earnings report and their outlook on EV production.

  • Robinhood plans to lay off 9% of full-time employees

    Robinhood's CEO announced in a blog post that the company will cut roughly 9% of its full-time staff.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.