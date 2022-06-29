U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

NiSource companies launch chatbots and live chat to provide an improved customer experience

Columbia Gas and NIPSCO customers can now get immediate answers to core questions, including how to enroll in payment plans, view usage and find a payment location

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, is announcing the launch of chatbots and live chat technologies by its operating companies. The chatbots and live chat are available on the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO websites and on their mobile apps.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.

Customers have told us they want more convenient ways to get answers to their questions without having to call our call centers. Chatbot and live chat allow customers to get immediate answers to key questions, including enrolling in payment plans, viewing their usage, reporting an electric outage (NIPSCO only), finding payment locations, understanding bill charges and learning about different financial support options. The chatbot also can provide answers to frequently asked questions, such as information about COVID protocols, work taking place in your area, and optional services. While chatbots function through artificial intelligence, live chat connects customers with a live customer service representative through the Customer Care Center. These representatives can answer more complicated questions that require additional research.

"At NiSource, we are dedicated to providing an enhanced and effortless experience for our customers," said Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and chief customer officer at NiSource. "Customers have continually asked for more options to handle their needs. The chatbots and live chat give them the ability to engage with us in the channel of their choice at their convenience."

In response to customer request, NiSource's operating companies also recently launched Columbia Gas and NIPSCO mobile apps, enabled stop, start and move service on the customer websites and the mobile apps, and elevated promotions of paperless billing, encouraging customers to view their bills online anywhere, anytime at their convenience.

"Customer digitization is helping our customers get the information they need and make changes to their service at their convenience, Montague added. "As customers continue to request more digital options to do business, we will continue to look for additional enhancements to existing technologies."

In 2022, NiSource also implemented a new conversational interactive voice response (IVR) that improves the customer experience by allowing customers to more easily find answers to their pressing questions. The new IVR now enables customers to use the automated system to enroll in AutoPay, find payment locations, and utilize enhanced budget billing options, in addition to managing their account details.

About NiSource
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. The content of these websites is not incorporated by reference into this document or any other report or document NiSource files with the SEC. NI-F

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-companies-launch-chatbots-and-live-chat-to-provide-an-improved-customer-experience-301577883.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

