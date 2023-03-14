U.S. markets closed

NiSource declares common and preferred stock dividends

·2 min read

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 25 cents per share, payable May 19, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2023.

The board also declared today a dividend of $28.25 per share on the corporation's outstanding shares of the 5.65% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.02825 per $1 of its liquidation preference, payable June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2023.

In addition, the board declared a dividend of $406.25 per share on the Corporation's 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, is hereby declared, payable June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2023.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.3 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,300 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. The content of these websites is not incorporated by reference into this document or any other report or document NiSource files with the SEC. NI-F

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-declares-common-and-preferred-stock-dividends-301772207.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

