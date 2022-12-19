U.S. markets closed

NiSource Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Ninth Consecutive Year

·3 min read

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - North America for the ninth consecutive year, in recognition of the company's leadership in sustainable business practices.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.

NiSource is one of only seven U.S. utility companies on the 2022 list and ranked in the 93rd percentile of DJSI North America. The index is made up of sustainability leaders identified through a rigorous assessment of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

"Year after year, NiSource continues to take action and demonstrate that we are committed to achieving our ESG aspirations," Lloyd Yates, President & CEO of NiSource. "Earlier this year, NiSource took that a step further to drive clearer accountability and transparency by creating a Chief Sustainability Officer role and appointing Dan Creekmur to the role.  Dan is focused on prioritizing our commitment to a sustainable energy future not only for our customers but for our stakeholders and employees."

Recently, NiSource executives announced an extension to its long-term growth plan and a 2040 net zero goal that puts it among top industry leaders. Learn more here by clicking here.

Background on NiSource's Sustainability Progress

Environmental:

  • Approximately $3B of renewable energy generation transition investments are anticipated through 2028

  • Planned retirement of 100% of remaining coal assets by 2026-2028 and replace with a balanced mix of low- or zero-emission electric generation*

  • On track to 90% reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030**

  • 50% reduction in methane emissions from mains and services by 2025***

  • Net zero emissions goal by 2040 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Achieving this goal will require supportive regulatory and legislative policies, favorable stakeholder environments and the advancement of technologies that are not currently economical to deploy.

Social:

  • Transformation focused on customer safety, reliability and affordability

  • Published inaugural safety report

  • Enhancing DE&I initiatives across the organization

  • Supporting cultural awareness initiatives and development opportunities for under-represented groups

Governance:

  • Leadership enhancements support commitment to customer service and safety

  • Diverse, skilled, and independent Board

  • 25% of Board refreshed in last year, including two new female directors and additional utility experience

  • Robust framework for strategy, risk management, and oversight

  • Enhanced alignment of employee and executive incentive programs

  • Cybersecurity and Climate subcommittees report to Risk Management Committee

*NiSource subsidiary NIPSCO, has sold in the past, and in the future may sell, the Renewable Energy Credits from its electric generating facilities to a third party because this helps lower energy costs for our customers.
**Compared to 20__ GHG emissions.
***Compared to 20__ methane emissions from mains and services.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. The content of these websites is not incorporated by reference into this document or any other report or document NiSource files with the SEC. NI-F

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-named-to-dow-jones-sustainability-index-for-ninth-consecutive-year-301706466.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

