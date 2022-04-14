U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -20.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    +18.04 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    +2.29 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0064 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8680
    +0.1800 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,899.60
    -1,318.76 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.84
    -6.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +39.72 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

NiSource to release financial results and host conference call on May 4

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NI
    Watchlist
  • NI-PB
  • NIMC

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) ("NiSource") today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to review its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a general business update.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource&#x002019;s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.

NiSource will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on May 4.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on May 4 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and news release.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on May 4 through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 11, 2022. To access the recording, call (800) 770-2030 and enter conference ID 28323. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial (647) 362-9199, and enter the same passcode as above. A recording of the call will be archived on the NiSource website.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-to-release-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-may-4-301526121.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Shot Higher This Week

    The stock of international shipping company Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) has been soaring this week. As the market heads into the final hours of trading for the week, shares of Castor Maritime are more than 37% higher than last Friday's closing price, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Before investors get too excited about the stock's big move this week, they should realize that even after the monster gain, Castor Maritime shares are still down 50% over the last 12 months.

  • Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

    Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company. “Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release. “The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks under $20 to invest in according to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Simons and his billion dollar hedge fund, then head on over to 5 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance […]

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) had plunged 49% as of the market close on Wednesday. Investors cheered Rite Aid's fourth-quarter update, which was announced before the market opened. Rite Aid reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.07 billion, up 2.5% year over year.

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment vs. Annaly Capital

    The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 10 Favorite Stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point

    In this article, we discuss 10 favorite stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point. If you want to see the billionaire’s top 5 portfolio holdings, check out 5 Favorite Stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point. Dan Loeb is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Third Point in 1995. Third Point is a […]

  • Elon Musk Needs ‘Massive Loan’ or Big Tesla Stock Sale to Buy Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Even for the world’s richest person, $43 billion is a steep price.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile HitHere’s The Message Elon Musk Sent to Make His $43 Billion Twitter OfferElon Musk’s proposed all-cash offer to buy Twitter Inc. repre

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • Can Elon Musk Buy Twitter?

    The eccentricity that helped make him a billionaire could now be a liability in the eyes of Twitter’s board and the financial backers he’ll need. Mr. Musk admitted at a TED Talk Thursday that he’s not sure he’ll actually pull it off, though he said he has “sufficient assets.” Mr. Musk is worth an estimated $250 billion or more, but is cash poor, with nearly all his wealth tied up in shares of Tesla and SpaceX, his privately held rocket company.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider the Invesco QQQ ETF for Your Portfolio, and 1 Reason Not to

    The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an index fund that mirrors the Nasdaq-100 index, which consists of the 100 largest U.S. and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market cap. Here are three reasons you should consider investing in the Invesco QQQ ETF and one reason you shouldn't. The QQQ mirrors the Nasdaq-100, which means it's technology-weighted, giving insight into how the technology sector is performing as a whole.

  • Why Ericsson's Shares Lost Signal Today

    The telecom equipment maker's first-quarter results were not impressive, and investors are also nervous about a potentially major legal issue.

  • Elon Musk offering to buy Twitter is ‘a significant premium’ to the company: Analyst

    AB Bernstein Senior Analyst Mark Shmulik joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Twitter's outlook amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk offering to buy the platform, what shareholders should be aware of, and the social media space.

  • Will AbbVie And These Two Other Drug Stocks Reinvigorate — Or Incinerate?

    A bullish first-quarter report could reinvigorate AbbVie stock, an analyst said Thursday after a C-suite setback this week.