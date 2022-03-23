A quick drive in Nissan’s Ariya EV

For years, the Nissan Leaf was the best-selling EV in the world — then the Model 3 appeared on the scene. Still, Nissan has lots of EV experience and it’s transferring all that knowledge into the 2023 Nissan Ariya SUV. With a starting price of around $40,000, the electric vehicle is expected to land in US showrooms this fall.

Ahead of that, we had a chance to drive the latest Nissan EV on a track in Spain. The automaker set up various portions of the track to recreate different driving conditions. The result isn't as good as a real-world drive, but we did get a good feeling of how the vehicle drives and got a chance to check out its very nice interior. Watch the video above for the full story.