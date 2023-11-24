Nissan to build new electric vehicles in Sunderland

A production line worker at Nissan's factory in Sunderland - Owen Humphreys/PA

Japanese car giant Nissan will electrify its entire line-up at its Sunderland factory in a planned investment worth up to £3bn.

An electric version of its Qashqai, Britain’s best-selling car last year, and a battery-powered Juke will join the already electric Leaf, the company said.

The move will make the company the first to electrify every model made in the UK and exported to Europe, with its target for the switchover by 2030.

Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida said: “Our UK team will be designing, engineering and manufacturing the vehicles of the future, driving us towards an all-electric future for Nissan in Europe.”

The cars made by Nissan’s 7,000-strong workforce will be supplied by three nearby gigafactories for batteries and green energy from a local wind farm and solar cells.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Nissan’s investment is a massive vote of confidence in the UK’s automotive industry, which already contributes a massive £71 billion a year to our economy. This venture will no doubt secure Sunderland’s future as the UK’s Silicon Valley for electric vehicle innovation and manufacturing.

“Making the UK the best place to do business is at the heart of our economic plan. We will continue to back businesses like Nissan to expand and grow their roots in the UK every step of the way as we make the right long term decisions for a brighter future.”

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Jaguar Land Rover’s owner, India’s Tata, electing to build its European battery factory in Britain, securing the future of JLR production in the UK.

The deals mean Britain’s two biggest car makers will make both electric cars and batteries in the UK. Local battery manufacture is seen as crucial both because of the weight of the powerplants, but also because around a third of a car’s value can be in the cells.

Mini, the UK’s third-biggest car maker by volume, owned by BMW, will receive batteries from its parent company. However, Toyota, the UK’s number-four car maker, has yet to announce an electrification plan.

Nissan announced a 20 megawatt solar farm to power a fifth of its operation and a £1bn gigafactory in 2021, which is due to be completed next year, supplying enough batteries for 100,000 cars.

The Qashqai saw off close competition from the Vauxhall Corsa as the UK’s most popular car model last year.

In his Autumn Statement on Wednesday the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, pledged £4.5bn for manufacturing, noting that Britain had recently overtaken France to become the eighth-largest manufacturer in the world.

Mr Hunt said: “For our advanced manufacturing and green energy sectors, international investors say the biggest thing we can do is to announce a longer-term strategy for their industries. So... I confirm that we will make available £4.5 billion of support over the 5 years to 2030 to attract investment into strategic manufacturing sectors.

“That includes support of £2 billion for zero emission investments in the automotive sector, something that has been warmly welcomed by Nissan and Toyota.”



Nissan opened its Sunderland factory in 1986 and helped popularise Japanese manufacturing and quality control techniques in the UK. Around 6,000 Nissan workers are based in Sunderland, and the company says that it supports a UK supply chain of 24,000 workers.



The deal will be seen as a vote of confidence in the UK after claims during the EU referendum that voting to leave would cause the British car industry to disappear.



The existing Qashqai was the UK’s best-selling new car in 2022, with 43,000 sales.

