Nissan to distribute micro-EV in Europe

Graeme Roberts
2 min read
0
In this article:

Nissan is to distribute the Acciona Silence S04 NanoCar, a lightweight, 100% electric four wheeled vehicle.

Starting in June, Nissan will hold distribution rights in France and Italy for the car, as well as Silence’s electric motorcycles, followed by expansion into additional European markets in September.

The deal gives Silence access to Nissan’s vast network of dealerships across Europe, opening a substantial distribution channel.

The S04 is described as "a four-wheeled vehicle which combines the safety and comfort of a car with the agility of a motorcycle".

Nissan has recently launched a new business plan, The Arc, which includes the use of strategic partnerships to drive business growth and transformation. The collaboration with Silence showcases this strategy.

The two seat vehicle has an innovative removable battery system, allowing for charging at home or in the office. Silence will extend its battery exchange service next year to further European markets, mirroring its existing network in Spain and reducing the initial purchase cost of its vehicles.

The battery station system already available in Spain has 110 locations and 1,110 battery swap units. The goal is to reach 160 stations and 1,600 battery swap units before the end of the year.

The S04 comes in two models – the L7e and the L6e. The L7e has two batteries and offers 14kW of power, reaching 85km/h with a range of 149km. The L6e, which can be driven without a driving licence, has one battery and 6kW of power, and a maximum speed of 45km/h.

Through an app, owners have access to a range of digital services, including keyless entry, location tracking, monitoring of range and battery charge status. It also allows customers to connect with friends and share access to their vehicle, without the need for swapping keys.

