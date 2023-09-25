Nissan to go all-electric in Britain by 2030 despite Sunak net zero delay

Nissan's flagship factory in Sunderland employs 6,000 people - Bloomberg/Ian Forsyth

Nissan has vowed to go all-electric in Europe by 2030 as the Japanese car giant’s chief executive said “there is no going back now”.

Its commitment to the 2030 deadline comes less than a week after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pushed back a ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars to 2035.

Makoto Uchida reiterated Nissan’s EV timeframe at an announcement in London on Monday, where he unveiled the manufacturer’s latest battery-powered car design.

Nissan employs more than 7,000 staff across the UK at three sites, including its flagship factory in Sunderland, which accounts for 6,000 employees.

Mr Uchida said: “Nissan will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe – we believe it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet.

“More than a million customers have already joined our journey and experienced the fun of a Nissan electric vehicle, and there is no turning back now.”

Downing Street’s decision to push back the petrol car ban from 2030 sparked an instant backlash from large parts of the automotive industry last week, as companies raised concerns over the consistency of government policy.

Ford UK chairman Lisa Brankin warned that dropping the 2030 deadline would threaten future investment in the UK.

She said: “Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three.”

The reversal from Mr Sunak followed years of effort from carmakers to meet the 2030 goal.

Former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in 2020 that phasing out of petrol and diesel cars “would create 40,000 extra jobs” in Britain while reducing emissions “equivalent to taking more than 4m cars off the road”.

Britain’s EV production was recently boosted by a surge in investment, fuelled in part by government subsidies.

Earlier this month, BMW-owned Mini announced a £600m deal to convert its factory in Oxford to all-electric by 2030, with the company reportedly receiving a £75m taxpayer subsidy.

Story continues

Jaguar Land Rover is also building a £4bn EV factory after it received £500m in government funding.

Similarly, Nissan and Tata have announced plans to invest billions into huge battery manufacturing plants.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.