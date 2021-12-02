U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,590.00
    +76.96 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,730.59
    +708.55 (+2.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,419.49
    +165.43 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.65
    +58.23 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.10
    +1.53 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    -15.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4480
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3304
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1470
    +0.3670 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,084.19
    +36.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,449.21
    +10.33 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.21
    -39.47 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     

Nissan uses AWD tech to keep JAXA's lunar lander from getting stuck

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Nissan has unveiled the lunar lander prototype it has been working on with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The automaker has been collaborating with the agency on driving controllability since January 2020.

To help ensure the rover doesn't get stuck on the lunar surface, Nissan has employed a version of its e-4orce all-wheel control technology. The company says its driving-force controls can minimize wheel spin "in accordance with surface conditions." Not only could that prevent the rover's wheels from digging into the moon's powdery, rocky terrain, it might help the lander conserve precious energy.

Nissan announced the e-4orce powertrain system early last year. The tech, which is featured in the Ariya electric crossover and upcoming next-gen Leaf, allows for precise, independent control for all four wheels. The Ariya has front and rear motors, and the torque of each can be controlled individually to deliver traction during acceleration.

The company believes "the knowhow gained from this joint research with JAXA will lead to innovations in our vehicles that will bring benefits to customers," according to Toshiyuki Nakajima, general manager of Nissan's Advanced Vehicle Engineering Department.

The current design of the rover isn't aesthetically exciting, unfortunately. Right now, it's a rectangular box on wheels. But, as is usually the case, it's what's on the inside that really counts.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla rival Polestar unveils big plans for electric vehicle era

    It was a big day for Polestar in New York City today at the company’s Polestar investor day, where it unveiled a number of new initiatives.

  • Jay Leno: Tesla is ‘probably 8-10 years ahead in battery technology’ compared to competitors

    Fans and onlookers have seen Jay Leno riding around the streets of LA in his priceless Lamborghini Miura, a diminutive classic Saab, or even one of his steam-powered contraptions. But you may not have realized is that Leno is actually big fan of electric vehicles.

  • Rivian Stock Might Be Worth the Price. Electric Trucks Should Be Big Sellers.

    A Citigroup survey showed that all U.S. EV buyers are interested in electric pickup trucks—whether they drive a truck now or not.

  • Why Investors Need to Stay Far Away From Rivian (for Now)

    Investors are loving this electric vehicle start-up. But the numbers (or lack thereof) don't add up.

  • Hyzon Motors delivers eight dump trucks to trial customers in Foshan Municipality

    Hyzon Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, today announced the delivery of eight dump trucks for trial with Foshan Dump Truck A...

  • While Rivals Face Continued Shortages, Ford's Sales Are Booming

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it sold more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker for the third month in a row in November, as it continued to reap the benefits of improved supplies of semiconductors and other key components. Ford said it was "the only major U.S. automaker" to report a year-over-year sales increase in November, a phrase that was clearly aimed at old rival General Motors (NYSE: GM) while carefully excluding fast-growing Tesla. Ford's U.S. sales were up 5.9% in November from a year ago, but they're still down 5.6% for the year.

  • Ford November U.S. vehicle sales rise 5.9%, as EV sales jump more than 150%

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle shar

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Towing Apparently Drains Pickup's Battery Faster Than Expected?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as it mulls expansion plans on the heels of a monster IPO? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • Tesla launches electric quad bike in U.S. for kids

    The bike, however, cannot be shipped to Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico, Tesla said. Musk had tweeted in 2019 that an electric ATV will arrive as an option for Tesla's much-anticipated and yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck, whose production has been facing challenges due to supply chain problems. From launching an agave-based liquor "Tesla Tequila" to a humanoid robot prototype "Tesla Bot," the company has come up with multiple quirky products in the past.

  • Polestar sees global vehicle sales growing tenfold by 2025-CEO

    Polestar, the premium electric vehicle maker owned by China's Geely and Volvo Cars, expects sales to hit 29,000 this year and to grow tenfold by 2025 as it rolls out new vehicles starting with an SUV next year, its chief executive said. The Polestar 3 SUV, which will be built at Volvo Cars' plant in South Carolina starting in the second half of 2022, is an "important step for our company," Thomas Ingenlath said in an interview ahead of a series of events Polestar is hosting with investors to discuss company strategy.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Lifts Outlook As Cruise Hits Speed Bump

    Is GM stock a buy? Two next-gen General Motors EVs are about to launch. A robotaxi service may not be far behind.

  • My year in EVs: 8 electrics that are changing the car industry

    The year 2021 will go down as an inflection point in the auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles. No longer sketches or sketchy prototypes, electric vehicles appeared from all corners with everything from the Lucid Air to Ford Mustang Mach-E changing how we think about transportation.

  • Ford's Chicago-built Explorer sales slowly rebounding

    Chicago-built Explorer sales are down only 0.5% for 2021, compared with Ford's total sales decline of 5.6%.

  • Driver waves out window as car is dragged by semi across highway, Illinois video shows

    Miraculously, no one was injured in the incident.

  • Polestar offers an early, camouflaged glimpse at its electric SUV

    Polestar has offered its first good look at the 3, its first SUV and the electric vehicle that might prove crucial in the US.

  • Nio, Li Auto stocks gain after rising November sales

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. and Li Auto rise following the China-based EV makers' rising November sales.

  • China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

    China’s aviation regulator cleared the Boeing 737 Max on Thursday to return to flying with technical upgrades more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes. China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max was awaiting approval after the United States allowed flights to resume in December 2020 and European Union regulators gave permission in January. Governments grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a total of 246 people were killed in the crashes of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia on Oct. 29, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10, 2019.

  • Ford-Based Willys Jeep Hotrod Riding Low On Some Gigantic Tires

    This incredible piece of custom engineering is the pinnacle of classic Jeep customs.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy?

    Having delivered less than 200 vehicles so far, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) sports a market capitalization of roughly $100 billion. As has been widely covered in the media, the company's market cap exceeds that of General Motors or Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Founded in 2009, Rivian entered the EV market with a five-passenger pickup truck, R1T, and started deliveries in September this year.

  • Polaris Is Building an Electric UTV, with Help from Zero Motorcycles

    With 110 horsepower and 80 miles of range, the Ranger XP Kinetic is a new way to work the ranch.