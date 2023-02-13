U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.50
    -10.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,821.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,316.75
    -29.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.20
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -0.83 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    -0.0056 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0900
    +0.6520 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,860.62
    +45.30 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.77
    -0.85 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Nissan, Renault to invest $600 million to make new models in India

·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA said on Monday they would invest $600 million to make six new models in India.

The Japanese and French automakers will work on the projects from their base in Chennai, turning it into an export hub, they said in a statement.

The six models, with each automaker making three, will be built on joint platforms and will also be exported, they said. The new models will consist of two electric vehicles, the first EVs to be rolled out by the automakers in India, and four sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The automakers last week unveiled details of their redesigned alliance and gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

