Nissan reveals prototype sedan for contemporary lifestyles

PR Newswire
·2 min read

TOKYO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced today a prototype sedan equipped with approximately 30 devices born from free ideas and ingenuity. The Contemporary Lifestyle Vehicle, created through a bricolage approach, is to be on display at the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery here from March 24 to April 2 and also viewable on Nissan's YouTube channel starting today.

https://youtu.be/9D4AX81co-E

The prototype is based on the iconic Skyline and packed with devices that can help users comfortably eat, sleep, and play in the car. To create this usability without compromising the vehicle's functionality and stylish design, Nissan introduced devices through a process of trial and error, fusing them with AI to achieve surprising functions not imaginable from the outside appearance. In this way the vehicle enables daily experience that suits modern lifestyles. By adopting a bricolage approach instead of a conventional engineering one, the team was able to set goals and reach them optimally and efficiently, thereby creating something beyond expectations.

Tetsuro Ueda, an expert leader in Nissan's Mobility & AI Laboratory, said: "Innovation to enrich people's lives is our corporate purpose. But, innovation is not limited to unprecedented advanced technologies such as electrification and intelligence. Innovation is also about finding new possibilities in what already exists and finding ways to make experience more pleasant. Bricolage is well-suited for this kind of innovation. Above all, it was a lot of fun for us to prototype. This Contemporary Lifestyle Vehicle is a modern interpretation of the idea of eating, sleeping and playing in a sedan. We believe that innovation from bricolage is also effective in addressing sustainability issues. The Contemporary Lifestyle Vehicle is just the first step in demonstrating the impact of bricolage on manufacturing. We will continue to explore innovations and deliver excitement."

 

SOURCE Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

