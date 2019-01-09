Nissan unveils the new Leaf e+ at CES 2019

Twitter More

Nissan is adding range and power to its well-known Leaf all-electric vehicle.

At the CES tech show in Las Vegas, Nissan unveiled the Leaf e+ on Tuesday with 40 percent more range than its predecessor. The car will now run up to 226 miles on a single charge, easing range anxiety from the current Leaf's roughly 150-mile range.

It still looks like a traditional Leaf vehicle, but the "e+" hints at the car's battery pack with a higher energy density. Yes, there's some nominal changes to the design like the front of the car has blue highlights and there's an "e+" logo plate on the backside of the charge port lid. Read more...

