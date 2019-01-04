Nissan's freaky AR concept would project friends in your car, make it look sunny outside

Twitter More

Nissan calls it Invisible-to-Visible, or I2V, technology, but you can call it creepy.

The company wants to project the “invisible” virtual world onto car windshields and windows. The tech isn’t ready now. Instead, through a VR headset next week at CES in Las Vegas, Nissan will show off its concept to demonstrate what’s possible in future cars, especially self-driving vehicles.

Using information from sensors and cameras inside and outside of the car, paired with data stored in the cloud, the I2V tech shows a "mixed reality" world: some of it is really there but some of it is augmented reality (AR). Read more...

