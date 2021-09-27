U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on November 19, 2021

·2 min read
In this article:
SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd ("Nisun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced that it will hold its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders on November 19, 2021, at 10:00 A.M., local time (11:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on November 18, 2021), at C9, 99 Danba Rd, Putuo District, Shanghai, China 200336. Shareholders as of the record date, close of business on October 15, 2021, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Although the Company does not provide its shareholders with any right to put any proposals before its annual meetings, any shareholder may submit a proposal to the Company for consideration of inclusion in a proxy statement. The Company has determined that October 7, 2021 should be the deadline for receipt of proposals. Such proposals by mail should be delivered to: Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd, C9, 99 Danba Rd, Putuo District, Shanghai, China 200336, Attention: Corporate Secretary. Proposals by email should be sent to: ir@cnisun.com.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-nasdaq.com/index.html.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun International's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun International encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statements and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun International assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contacts

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (21) 2357-0055
Email: ir@cnisun.com

ICR, LLC
Tel: +1 203 682 8233
Email: nisun@icrinc.com

