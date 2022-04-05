Nitches Launches Online Stores to Sell Exclusive Clothing Collections for Superstar Vocal Coach Nick Cooper and Vegan Influencer John Lewis

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today announced the grand opening of its online stores that are selling limited-edition hoodies and caps. The luxury athleisure items are part of Superstar Vocal Coach Nick Cooper's "FutureMega" collection and The "BadAss Vegan" Influencer and Filmmaker John Lewis' "Peace on Marz" line. Consumers can purchase these items today by visiting the "FutureMega" and "Peace on Marz" stores on nitchescorp.com.

"We worked with Nick Cooper and John Lewis to create the highest-quality, truly exceptional capsule collections consisting of just 250 hoodies and 250 hats for each clothing line," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "When the items sell out, no more will be produced, so consumers will want to act fast. Both collections reflect Nick and John's unique personalities and visions."

Nitches also minted 250 NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of each of the hoodies and hats to be used by buyers as digital art and collectible. After products are purchased and received, buyers can register and authenticate them using Nitches' Owner Verification System (OVS™). To do this, buyers simply scan the unique QR codes, which are sewn into every item, and share their contact information on the OVS mobile app. After registration is completed, an NFT is sent to the buyers. Nitches has partnered with ShipBob, a leading global fulfillment platform for ecommerce businesses, to quickly drop ship its luxury clothing items directly to consumers.

Nitches works one-on-one with entertainers and influencers during each step of the process, from design to production, to develop superior quality products that represent their values and brands. The company is currently in talks with other celebrities about future capsule collections.

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

