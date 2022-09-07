U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,972.50
    +64.31 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,576.91
    +431.61 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,748.66
    +203.75 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.49
    +24.17 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.41
    -4.47 (-5.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.70
    +14.80 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    +0.44 (+2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    +0.0089 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2540
    -0.0860 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1514
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9960
    +1.2390 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,999.58
    -96.22 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.90
    +11.19 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Nintendo made a scarlet and violet OLED Switch for Pokémon fans

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Nintendo

Nintendo is adding a new colorway to its Switch OLED line just in time for the release of the latest Pokémon games. The console will go on sale on November 4th, two weeks before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrive on November 18th.

The design is about as maximalist as possible. The red and purple Joy-Cons feature the emblems of two academies that will appear in the upcoming games. The back of the console is reminiscent of a school binder or yearbook, with a paint job that makes it look like someone had pulled out all their favorite stickers. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s three starters – Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly – make an appearance here. Meanwhile, the dock features Koraidon and Miraidon, the two new legendaries.

The My Nintendo Store and select retailers will sell the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition (phew, that’s a mouthful) for $360, or about $10 more than the standard OLED variant. You’ll also need to buy Pokémon Scarlet or Violet separately.

Recommended Stories